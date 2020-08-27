LG PuriCare brings fan-powered purification to your face

Forget wearing uncomfortable cloth facemasks, as the LG PuriCare is bringing a high-tech solution to the problem, with its wearable fan-powered mask.

Think of PuriCare as the kind of thing that Bane from Batman would wear, only if his mask was designed with a bit of thought to looks and overall comfort. According to LG, its mask has been designed using extensive facial shape analysis, letting it fit snugly on your face without leakage around the nose and mouth.

No leakage is good news for everyone but those that wear glasses can rejoice, as this should mean that you won’t get the constant fogging that you do when wearing a regular material mask. LG claims that PuriCare is so comfortable that you can wear it for hours at a time.

Internally, the mask has two H13 HEPA filters of the same kind used in the company’s home air purifiers, designed to filter out impurities in the air, delivering only clean and fresh air into your lungs. Beyond the HEPA filters, LG has built some fancy tech to make PuriCare even more powerful.

There’s a respitory sensor inside that detects the volume and cycle of the wearer’s breath, adjusting the dual three-speed fans automatically: the fans speed up to assist with air intake and slow down when exhaling, reducing resistance. There are also UV-LED lights inside to kill off harmful germs, too.

Battery-powered, the PuriCare can be charged using the provided case, much in the same way as wireless earbuds are managed. Once in the mask, PuriCare also sends a status report to the LG ThinkQ mobile app (Android/iOS) when the filters need to be changed.

“The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is an exciting addition to our growing lineup of products designed to deliver meaningful health and hygiene benefits,” said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it’s important that we’re able to offer solutions that add measurable value.”

LG says that PuriCare will go on sale in Q4 this year in ‘select markets’ and no pricing has been announced. We’ll bring you more as we have it.

