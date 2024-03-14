Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Lenovo Legion Tab gaming tablet going global

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Lenovo has announced that it is it’s launching its Legion Tab gaming tablet globally.

The company initially launched the Lenovo Legion Y700 (2023) as a China exclusive back in July. Now Lenovo has revealed that it’s coming to select markets in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia under the Lenovo Legion Tab moniker.

The Lenovo Legion Tab is an 8.8-inch Android tablet targeted at the modern gamer. According to Lenovo it “bridges the gap between PC and mobile gaming”.

Despite those lofty claims, it’s not the most high-specced device on the market. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, which is about a generation-and-a-half behind the cutting edge.

Lenovo Legion tab front and back

With that said, Lenovo has fitted it with a Legion ColdFront: Vapor cooling system, which incorporates an oversized vapour chamber. This should hopefully keep that seasoned chip cool and running in the tablet’s Beast Mode gaming setting during longer sessions.

This is backed by 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM which, once again, is ample but short of many current Android flagships. You also get 256GB of internal storage, which is expandable.

The aforementioned display is an 8.8-inch QHD+ IPS LCD with a game-friendly 144Hz maximum refresh rate. You also get a 6550mAh battery and 45W charging, accessed via a USB-C port on one of the longer edges, which is a gamer-friendly inclusion.

All in all, a top-specced Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra seems to have the Lenovo Legion Tab beat for pure gaming specs. Of course, you wouldn’t want to hold Samsung’s giant tablet for long gaming sessions, and the Legion Tav is about half as heavy (350g).

It’s also about half the price, with an RRP of €599 set for when the Legion Tab rolls out later this month. Mid-priced Android tablets aren’t always such great performers, so the Lenovo Legion Tab could well occupy a nice little niche – especially if you’re a mobile gamer on a budget.

You might like…

The Beoconnect Core will make your old speakers modern again

The Beoconnect Core will make your old speakers modern again

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Former Xbox exclusive fixed after it embarrassingly ran better on PS5

Former Xbox exclusive fixed after it embarrassingly ran better on PS5

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
TV app redesign sounds great for YouTube TV but not for YouTube

TV app redesign sounds great for YouTube TV but not for YouTube

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
PS5 system update arrives to boost DualSense audio

PS5 system update arrives to boost DualSense audio

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Google Pixel Fold 2 tipped for much larger displays

Google Pixel Fold 2 tipped for much larger displays

Jon Mundy 20 hours ago
Xiaomi could finally challenge for foldable crown with Mix Phone 4

Xiaomi could finally challenge for foldable crown with Mix Phone 4

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words