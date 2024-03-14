Lenovo Legion Tab gaming tablet going global

Lenovo has announced that it is it’s launching its Legion Tab gaming tablet globally.

The company initially launched the Lenovo Legion Y700 (2023) as a China exclusive back in July. Now Lenovo has revealed that it’s coming to select markets in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia under the Lenovo Legion Tab moniker.

The Lenovo Legion Tab is an 8.8-inch Android tablet targeted at the modern gamer. According to Lenovo it “bridges the gap between PC and mobile gaming”.

Despite those lofty claims, it’s not the most high-specced device on the market. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, which is about a generation-and-a-half behind the cutting edge.

With that said, Lenovo has fitted it with a Legion ColdFront: Vapor cooling system, which incorporates an oversized vapour chamber. This should hopefully keep that seasoned chip cool and running in the tablet’s Beast Mode gaming setting during longer sessions.

This is backed by 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM which, once again, is ample but short of many current Android flagships. You also get 256GB of internal storage, which is expandable.

The aforementioned display is an 8.8-inch QHD+ IPS LCD with a game-friendly 144Hz maximum refresh rate. You also get a 6550mAh battery and 45W charging, accessed via a USB-C port on one of the longer edges, which is a gamer-friendly inclusion.

All in all, a top-specced Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra seems to have the Lenovo Legion Tab beat for pure gaming specs. Of course, you wouldn’t want to hold Samsung’s giant tablet for long gaming sessions, and the Legion Tav is about half as heavy (350g).

It’s also about half the price, with an RRP of €599 set for when the Legion Tab rolls out later this month. Mid-priced Android tablets aren’t always such great performers, so the Lenovo Legion Tab could well occupy a nice little niche – especially if you’re a mobile gamer on a budget.