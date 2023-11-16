Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

The race F1 has been waiting years for has arrived. Formula One is back racing in Las Vegas!

With both the drivers and constructor’s championship done and dusted, you could say it’s time for F1 to have some fun, so we’re hoping for a good race in Sin City. For the sport’s first visit in forty years, it’s a big change to the schedule, with the race taking place on a Saturday night (at least for those not on the west coast of the United States).

Considering that this is a new circuit, and a street circuit at that, not much is known about how well the layout will fare racing and overtaking. Some of the drivers have been sceptical about the action on the track, with some suggesting this race is more about what’s happening off it.

Let’s hop it’s a good race as we enter the final few races of the season. The Las Vegas Grand Prix sees F1 back to its normal race weekend of practice sessions, qualifying, and the race; so fingers crossed that there’s plenty of fireworks in terms of on-track action. Here’s how to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix live on TV and online.

What is the UK time for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 6am UK time on Sunday November 19th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 17th November

4.30am – Practice 1

8am – Practice 2

Saturday 18th November

4.30am – Practice 3

8am – Qualifying

Sunday 19th November

6am – Las Vegas Grand Prix

How to watch the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix 2023

You’ll need to be up early to catch the action for this weekend given the time difference, and if you’re a Sky subscriber, you can catch the action on Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD. You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406) and Sky Sports Main Event (Channel 401). For Virgin Customers it’s channel 506 and 501 respectively.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos audio (if your audio equipment is compatible). You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

There are some Black Friday deals going about, so you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which costs £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £17.99 (for a Monthly Pass, six months minimum), and the “Fully Flexible” Monthly Pass that costs £34.99.

What time is the Las Vegas 2023 Grand Prix highlights?

Channel 4 has the rights to highlights package in the UK for those who don’t have access to Sky Sports.

Qualifying highlights start at 11.40am on Saturday the 18th November. Race highlights are on 12.30pm on Sunday 19th.

If you miss those shows, you can always watch the action on the Channel 4 app.

