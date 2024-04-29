This potential new Apple Pencil feature sounds fantastic

Apple’s first big event of the year is fast approaching, with refreshed iPads and accessories set to be the headline reveals.

While there’s been a selection of leaks revealing possible new iPad features, including the switch to an OLED display on the Pro models, we’re also expecting the two main iPad accessories to get an update during the May 7 showcase.

According to typically reliable analyst Mark Gurman, writing in his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, one new feature for the updated Apple Pencil could be haptic feedback. Gurman doesn’t add anything else, but this tidbit of information alone points to what could be the biggest Pencil refresh since the product was originally announced in 2015.

What form this haptic feedback takes remains to be seen, but Apple has consistently produced one of the best haptic experiences on both its MacBooks and its iPhone range so it could be a very positive step forward. When added to the Apple Pencil, the haptic motor could give the user extra feedback when they’re drawing or writing, giving it more of the feel of interacting with actual paper.

It has previously been reported that the updated Apple Pencil – which will be the third generation of the product – will boast a new squeeze gesture, however again information on this function remains slim. Currently, the top of the second-generation Apple can be tapped to quickly change tools, but this functionality is fairly limited.

All the iPads…

Apple’s Let Loose event will also likely see a selection of new iPad models, including two new Pros and, for the first time, a duo of Airs. While big additions for the Pro could be an OLED display and a thinner body, it looks like the Air could get a 12.9-inch size option alongside the standard 10.9-inch.

It’s also been reported that the iPad Pro could be Apple’s first true AI device, thanks to an M4 chip. Previously, it has been expected that Apple would use the same M3 chip found in the MacBook Air 2023 and save the M4 release until later in the year.