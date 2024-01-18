Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

KEF launches compact LSX II LT wireless speakers

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

What better way to start the new year than with news of a new pair of KEF speakers?

The British audio brand has been delivering high quality audio for over sixty years, and its LSX series is highly regarded by many. Now there’s a new entrant in the line-up.

The LSX II LT are what you might call the ‘baby’ version of the LSX II. They’re more streamlined in terms of features, compact in size and less expensive.

Connectivity is still wide-reaching, with HDMI ARC, USB-C, and optical ports that allow users to plug the wireless speakers into a TV, desktop PC, game console, and other sources. A dedicated output is provided to connect to a compact KEF subwoofer for more bass impact.

With the KEF Connect app in two, you can stream (over Wi-Fi) from the likes of Qobuz, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, as well as Internet radio stations and podcasts. And that Wi-Fi support, using the same W2 wireless platform that features in the LSX II, also supports AirPlay 2 and Chromecast (opening up to multi-room support), while Bluetooth streaming allows for more options.

KEF LSX II LT SageGreen Pair
credit: KEF

Featuring KEF’s 11th gen Uni-Q driver that’s been “specially designed for this loudspeaker”, the tweeter is placed at the precise acoustic centre of the woofer to recreate how sound is produced naturally, eliminating the sweet spot to provide “accurate, pristine sound to all listeners”.

Backed up by 200W of power, the sound it produces is further enhanced by the Music Integrity Engine. Its DSPs (digital signal processing algorithms) have been optimised to work with the Uni-Q driver to deliver better clarity and a “tighter, more accurate sound”

Moving back to the Connect app, it features a Room EQ DSP to tailor the LSX II LT’s sound to your room, with ‘Normal’ mode designed to “talk you through the process with easy questions”. If you intend on pairing the speaker with a KEF subwoofer, Room EQ also includes subwoofer pre-sets to calibrate the sound.

Arriving in three colours and priced at $999.99 / £899 / €999, the KEF LSX II LT officially go on sale on 25th January, 2024.

You might like…

What is the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2?

What is the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2?

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Samsung suggests it will start charging for AI from 2025

Samsung suggests it will start charging for AI from 2025

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Plants vs. Zombies 3 starts rolling out on iOS

Plants vs. Zombies 3 starts rolling out on iOS

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
Netflix snubs Apple Vision Pro app, guides users to Safari

Netflix snubs Apple Vision Pro app, guides users to Safari

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Ring: What we know about new health device

Samsung Galaxy Ring: What we know about new health device

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Galaxy S24 offers live in-call language translation via AI

Galaxy S24 offers live in-call language translation via AI

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words