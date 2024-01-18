KEF launches compact LSX II LT wireless speakers

What better way to start the new year than with news of a new pair of KEF speakers?

The British audio brand has been delivering high quality audio for over sixty years, and its LSX series is highly regarded by many. Now there’s a new entrant in the line-up.

The LSX II LT are what you might call the ‘baby’ version of the LSX II. They’re more streamlined in terms of features, compact in size and less expensive.

Connectivity is still wide-reaching, with HDMI ARC, USB-C, and optical ports that allow users to plug the wireless speakers into a TV, desktop PC, game console, and other sources. A dedicated output is provided to connect to a compact KEF subwoofer for more bass impact.

With the KEF Connect app in two, you can stream (over Wi-Fi) from the likes of Qobuz, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, as well as Internet radio stations and podcasts. And that Wi-Fi support, using the same W2 wireless platform that features in the LSX II, also supports AirPlay 2 and Chromecast (opening up to multi-room support), while Bluetooth streaming allows for more options.

credit: KEF

Featuring KEF’s 11th gen Uni-Q driver that’s been “specially designed for this loudspeaker”, the tweeter is placed at the precise acoustic centre of the woofer to recreate how sound is produced naturally, eliminating the sweet spot to provide “accurate, pristine sound to all listeners”.

Backed up by 200W of power, the sound it produces is further enhanced by the Music Integrity Engine. Its DSPs (digital signal processing algorithms) have been optimised to work with the Uni-Q driver to deliver better clarity and a “tighter, more accurate sound”

Moving back to the Connect app, it features a Room EQ DSP to tailor the LSX II LT’s sound to your room, with ‘Normal’ mode designed to “talk you through the process with easy questions”. If you intend on pairing the speaker with a KEF subwoofer, Room EQ also includes subwoofer pre-sets to calibrate the sound.

Arriving in three colours and priced at $999.99 / £899 / €999, the KEF LSX II LT officially go on sale on 25th January, 2024.