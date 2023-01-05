JBL launches its most advanced soundbar in the Bar 1300

After beefing up its soundbar range towards the end of 2022, JBL has revealed its flagship effort in the Bar 1300.

JBL describes it flagship soundbar as a feature-packed effort, featuring support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound, as well detachable wireless surround speakers that can be placed around the room the expand the speaker’s sound.

With a mammoth 11.1.4-channels of sound, the JBL Bar 1300 uses six up-firing drivers and harnesses Harman’s MultiBeam technology to produce the hemisphere of sound required for a true immersive Atmos and DTS:X experience. The bar is also packed with a 10-inch wireless subwoofer to provide the low frequency effects.

The two detachable speakers are battery-powered, and in a very cool feature, they can be paired on their own or in stereo with a Bluetooth device such as a smartphone.

Like other models in the JBL soundbar range, the Bar 1300 makes use of the PureVoice technology that uses an algorithm to optimise voice clarity “even when loud sound effects take over”, ensuring those listening can hear what’s being said.

Wi-Fi support is provided, and there’s the ability to browse music platforms through the new JBL One app. Open it and you’ll find it’s home to fully customisable settings that allows the user to personalise their listening experience.

Wi-Fi connectivity also allows for the JBL Bar 1300 to link with voice assistants in Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri; plus there’s added connectivity in AirPlay 2, Alexa Multi-Room Music and built-in Chromecast, so listeners can use a variety of means to stream audio.

Intended for those who enjoy watching films, playing games or listening to music, the JBL Bar 1300 is due to go on sale from mid-February 2023 for the price of £1299.99 / €1400, joining the Bar 1000, Bar 800, Bar 500 and Bar 300 as part of JBL’s revamped soundbar series.