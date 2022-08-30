JBL launches new soundbar series with Dolby Atmos support

IFA kicks off this week in Berlin and a number of brands are announcing their own products around the same time (even if they’re not actually at IFA). JBL has revealed several new products, including an all-new soundbar range.

The new range of the Bar series is made up of the Bar 300, Bar 500, Bar 800 and flagship Bar 1000 soundbars, the top model features Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for immersive sound quality production. All four soundbars support Atmos.

Starting with the Bar 300, it is a compact all-in-one unit with 5.0 channels, 260W of power and support for JBL’s MultiBeam technology that adapts the soundbar’s performance to the room it is in. This model comes with a subwoofer built-in but no upfiring drivers for 3D sound, creating an Atmos soundstage through digital processing.

Next up is the Bar 500. This also has no physical upfiring drivers but comes with a separate 10-inch subwoofer unit that takes the system to 5.1 channels. Power is increased to 590W over the Bar 300.

If you’re interested in a bespoke Atmos soundbar system then the Bar 800 offers actual physical upfiring speakers as part of 5.1.2 channel system. The 10-inch subwoofer appears to be the same with every model from the Bar 300 up, power is rated at 720W to cope with the additional drivers and there are detachable wireless rear surround modules for creating a bigger, enveloping performance.

The flagship Bar 1000 offers 7.1.2 channels of sound, speakers that can be detached from the main unit and used as rear channels, with 880W of power behind its performance.

Support for the JBL One offer allows the user to customise the EQ of the speaker’s sound, with the PureVoice technology in each soundbar described as optimising dialogue clarity.

Voice assistance is supported by linking any of the soundbars to a smart-enabled device for Alexa, Google and Siri integration, while wireless connectivity includes AirPlay 2, Alexa Multi-Room Music and built-in Chromecast to stream audio to the soundbars from a variety of devices.

Availability for the Bar 300 and 500 model starts in September at £349.99 / £499.99 respectively. The Bar 800 and Bar 1000 go on sale in October for £799.99 / £999.99.