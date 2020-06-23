Is the iPhone 6 getting iOS 14?

Still using an iPhone 6 and wondering if it’ll get updated to Apple’s newly unveiled iOS 14 software.

Well we have some bad news for you, answering the question:

Will the iPhone 6 be upgraded to iOS 14?

The iPhone 6 will not be updated to iOS14, the oldest phones to get the upgrade will be the iPhone SE first-gen and iPhone 6S family.

This shouldn’t be a huge surprise, however, as Apple didn’t upgrade the iPhone 6 to last year’s iOS 13. This means that, even if by some miracle your iPhone 6’s battery hasn’t degraded to the point of being unusable, you really should consider upgrading.

First, because iOS 14 looks super swish. Though we haven’t tested it yet, the OS comes with a number of key upgrades. These include a new auto-sorting App Library service, the much desired addition of customisable widgets and an improved search function.

On top of that, there are plenty of great new iPhones to choose from. If you still want a small handset then the iPhone SE 2 is a great option. It retains a small form factor, has a newer chipset and comes with a wallet-friendly, by Apple standards, £419 price tag.

If you’re looking to make a jump to a bigger screen, Apple’s also still selling the iPhone XR, which comes with a bigger screen and is still a pretty solid phone, even by today’s standards.

If you don’t mind picking up your phone from a third party seller you can also get the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 lines on some banging deals. Though we personally would go for the SE 2 or XR as they’re much better handsets.

You can see a full list of which iPhones will get iOS 14 in our in-depth guide. iOS 14 was one of many updates to get announced at WWDC 2020. The firm also unveiled its new iPadOS 14, WatchOS 7, tvOS 14 and macOS Big Sur updates during the developer conference’s opening keynote.

