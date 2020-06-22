WatchOS 7 Update: New Apple Watch features revealed at WWDC

WWDC 2020 brought news of this year’s big Apple Watch update – WatchOS 7. For all the new features and more coming out this year, just keep reading.

Apple has unveiled all of the major new features that Apple Watch users can enjoy with WatchOS 7, including some key features – like sleep tracking – that fans have been clamouring for. Here are all the key WatchOS 7 details that were announced during this year’s WWDC event.

WatchOS 7 features – the new Apple Watch features coming this year

Complications

Having the option to fill your watch face with a boatload of complications has always been a key draw of the Apple Watch’s UI, but WatchOS 7 will bring even more app compatibility to the table.

One of the new watch faces emphasised extra large complications, perfect for anyone who has difficulty reading and relies on larger font sizes.

Watch face sharing

If there’s been one key feature that Apple Watch has missed out on in the face of Wear OS, it’s the customisation and sharing of watch faces. Well, with WatchOS 7, Apple is finally bringing simple watch face sharing to the Apple Watch.

Not only will you be able to discover curated watch faces by well known brands at the touch of a button, but you’ll also be able to share your own creations with friends and family via social media. To share your own creations, there’ll be a new share feature that appears whenever you do a long press on the watch itself.

If a preset watch face boasts complications utilising apps that aren’t currently installed on your phone, you’ll be shown direct links to the apps involved so you can download them immediately.

Apple Maps

Just as iOS 14 will see a huge leap forward with Apple Maps, so too will the Apple Watch and WatchOS 7. With the new details added in the Apple Maps update, you’ll be able to get even more information sent directly to your Apple Watch during a journey.

For instance, during a bike ride, your Apple Watch will now let you know if an upcoming area has cycle lanes, or if there are stairs along the way and at which point you’ll need to dismount and carry your bike.

Workouts/fitness

In news that’s sure to be a Godsend for anyone blessed with dancing skills, WatchOS 7 will allow the Apple Watch to track dancing as a workout. During the WWDC livestream, several dance styles including Bollywood and cardio dancing were listed, but many more will be tracked.

The new workout tracking will rely on the Apple Watch’s gyroscope and accelerometer to closely monitor your moves and provide an accurate reading.

Similarly, Apple Watch will now be able to track functional fitness – a handy feature given that in a post-Covid world, so many of us have taken to utilising functional fitness at home as a means of staying in shape. Even better, a cooldown mode will also be added to help you bring your heart rate down and ease out of a workout.

Health and sleep tracking

Since its inception, Apple Watch users have had to put up with the device’s lack of dedicated sleep tracking – but not anymore. sleep tracking is officially coming to Apple Watch in WatchOS 7.

The new sleep tracking will work in conjunction with your iPhone to set a ‘time in bed’ mode, which will see your devices utilise calming colours to get you ready for bed, while also enabling do not disturb. On the Apple Watch, you’ll be able to set alarms with sound or silent alarms, wherein the Apple Watch simply vibrates, waking you up but not your partner.

Apple didn’t stop there on the health front however as the Apple Watch will soon be getting hand washing tracking – yes, you read that right. In a fairly noble effort to fight the Coronavirus, the Apple Watch will keep an ear out for the sound of running water and bubbles to register if you’re washing your hands.

Once the tracking begins, a 20-second timer will countdown and vibrate to let you know if you’ve stopped washing your hands too soon. There’s no word yet though on whether or not it’ll sing happy birthday in the process.

