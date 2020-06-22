Apple has provided a few details on the latest update for its TV platform in tvOS 14

At WWDC Apple sped through a number of announcements concerning its tvOS 14 platform. We’ve listed all the new features, and TV shows, that you need be aware of. tvOS 14 is expected to arrive later in the year with a beta available ahead of final release.

tvOS 14: New features

Cindy Lin, director of Program Management for Media Products Engineering, noted that Apple TV “goes beyond video” and gave iOS users a heads up of what’s coming to the platform.

Encompassing video, music videos and Apple Arcade, new for tvOS is multi-user support for TVs, shows and games, so you can switch between users and resume your games instantly on whatever device you’re on. Each profile will receive its own recommendations too.

tvOS now supports Xbox controllers, bringing in the Xbox Elite 2 (which is not cheap, might we add) and the Xbox Adaptive controller, which is a nice touch.

Picture-in-Picture (PIP) will now work across the entirety of the Apple TV system. An example given was someone watching a fitness workout but also being able to take in a news report in the corner of the screen. PIP is also supported by AirPlay and it can stream in full fat 4K.

Apple also announced that Apple TV Plus is available on one billion devices, and confirmed that the app will be coming to Sony and Vizio TVs in the summer (we presume the UK will just get it on Sony TVs).

What else? We were treated to a trailer for an Apple Original with Isaac Asimov’s Foundation set to hit the video streaming platform in 2021. Created by David Goyer, it looks quite epic and we expect it to be available in 4K HDR (Dolby Vision/Atmos), when it launches.

tvOS 14: What we didn’t get to see

We expected tvOS 14 to be announced at WWDC, but one of the features mooted to announced was Kids Mode. Perhaps Apple will still announce a feature where owners can set up an account for their kids and control access to apps.

But in what was a speedy presentation, Apple didn’t reveal this expected feature. We also assume that Screen Time – which calculates the amount of time spent using the device – will feature in the upcoming tvOS update.

We also didn’t get our eyes on a new Apple TV box, which some online prognosticators had thought would appear. It’s believed that the Apple TV 6 will have an A12X chip, which would emphasise the hardware’s gaming ambitions. There are reports that the Apple TV box 2020 will come in 64GB and 128GB configurations. We’ll have to wait and see if the new box will ship in 2020.

