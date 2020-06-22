macOS Big Sur announced: The best new Mac and MacBook features

Apple announced MacOS Big Sur during WWDC 2020 today, with the major new software update for the likes of the Messages and Maps apps across Apple’s laptop and desktop ranges.

Apple revealed a long list of software updates for the likes of iOS 14, iPadOS and WatchOS during its keynote event. Those with a MacBook or iMac will be more interested in the new MacOS features.

Check out the most exciting new features below:

Easier UI to navigate

Apple revealed a slew of new features for the MacOS user interface, including new icons, dedicated spaces for widgets and pop-up icons when you hover over them.

A new control centre will also allow you to easily alter the volume activate dark mode and add shortcuts to the menu shortcuts at the top of your desktop. There will also be a single-view iPhone-esque notification bar, which contains all your your message and app alerts.

Apps such as Mail, Albums, Calendar and Podcasts have also benefited from some quality of life improvements.

iPhone-esque Messages

Apple introduced a number of big improvements for its Messages app on Mac, adding features that were previously only available via iPhone and iPad.

Memoji in particular saw increased support with macOS now allowing you to edit and send the personalised stickers without restrictions. Message effects will also become available, such as activating an explosion of confetti to celebrate a birthday.

Pinned messages will now sync up across devices, allowing for a more seamless experience across iMac, iPad and iPhone.

Apple Maps just got considerably better

Lots of Apple Maps improvements were shown off during the iOS 14 presentation, including cycling navigation (in select cities), new guides for tourist attractions and alerts for road congestion so you can try and avoid the traffic. A street-view mode was also confirmed to be heading to the UK. Apple confirmed that all of these features will also be heading to macOS Big Sur, as well as some exclusive features.

The Mac version of Maps has seen some quality of life improvements such as ‘favourite’ icons in top left corner so you can easily select home or your workplace when setting up a route. Friends can also share routes with you, which may be useful if you’re planning a run together.

Safari is now faster and more secure

When listing all of the improvements coming to Safari, Apple couldn’t resist a cheeky dig at Google by claiming its web browser is now 50% faster than Google Chrome for loading web pages. Apple even claims Safari is the fastest web browser in the world.

Apple was also keen to point out how secure Safari is, especially now its laden with privacy features. Safari now offers full privacy reports for any website, so you can see what is tracking your data. Apple claims Safari can also check to see if your passwords are still safe and haven’t been compromised by any data breaches.

Safari Extensions also look to offer lots of potential, specially now Apple is allowing users to fine tune control over them. You can set an Extension to deactivate after 24 hours or to only function with specified websites, restricting access so you don’t need to worry that they are collecting data in the background.

Customisable start pages, previews for tabs dynamic translations were also announced for Safari via the macOS Big Sur update.

Improved privacy for App Store

Apple has addressed a number of privacy concerns with a slew of new software features and policies. Any apps available via macOS (or any other Apple platform) will now require permission to track your data. You can also now set apps to only be able to detect your approximate location rather than specific streets or buildings.

Apple also emphasised how important they believe transparency is, now requiring developers to divulge exactly what data apps will track in an icon format on the App Store. This will allow you to factor in privacy concerns when deciding what apps to purchase and download.

