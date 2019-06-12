Huge iPhone 8 Plus camera bug finally fixed in iOS update

Apple has pledged that a flaw in the iPhone 8 Plus’ camera will be sorted out in a new software update — and it can’t come too soon for Apple fans.

After it emerged that the portrait mode in the iPhone 8 Plus camera wasn’t working correctly, Apple has rolled out a software update (iOS 12.3.2) to solve the problem. Currently, some devices are taking pictures in Portrait Mode but the depth effect is not being implemented — which is frustrating to say the least.

In our review of the iPhone 8 Plus camera, we praised the ‘silky’ bokeh effect (that first debuted with the iPhone 7), so it’s disappointing to hear that some users have not been able to access it recently. Aside from the Portrait Mode effect, we also praise its low-light performance and auto-HDR capability, which balances colour and exposure very well.

In addition to this software update, Apple has recently announced a major system update, iOS 13. It will be compatible with the following devices: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. Meanwhile iPads will switch over from iOS to Apple’s new tablets operating system, named iPadOS.

The new features rolling out with the OS include Dark Mode (a black-and-grey interface that’s easy on the eyes), 30% faster Face Unlock, more customisation for Memoji, and a unique security service called Sign in with Apple, which shields your personal information from third parties. Taken together, these should make convenient but not revolutionary changes to your daily iPhone experience.

The iOS 13 update is likely to launch in September this year, along with the next generation of iPhones — dubbed the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR 2 for now. Having seen the planned software features in detail, we can’t wait to see the hardware Apple has got hiding up its sleeve for us.