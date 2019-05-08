A list of new features scheduled for your Apple mobile devices has emerged, a whole month earlier than we were expecting to get our hands on the details. Here’s what you can expect from iOS 13.

Apple usually showcases the next version of its mobile operating system at WWDC in June, but people apparently “familiar with” the company’s plans have spilled the beans early.

Below are the key software changes destined for the next iteration of iOS, codenamed Yukon (via Bloomberg):

All-New Modes and Apps

Dark Mode – This black and grey styled interface will be accessible from the Control Center, and should come in handy for two reasons. Firstly, your phone won’t blind you with light when you use it in the dark; secondly, it will save power on the likes of the iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, which us OLED display technology.

New swiping keyboard – This will work similarly to SwiftKey or Gboard, where you can press down with one finger and swipe across the board to spell out words.

GreenTorch – This will combine Find my iPhone with Find my Friends, in order to make it easier to find your mislaid Apple mobile devices.

Sleep Mode – This will synchronise with the sleeping times inputted into your Clock app to turn on Do Not Disturb, darken the lock screen and mute incoming notifications.

App Updates

Health will include monitors for ‘hearing health’ (based on how loud your music is playing), plus more comprehensive menstrual cycle tracking.

Reminders will have four default sections (tasks to be done today, all tasks, scheduled tasks, and flagged tasks) laid out in a colour-coded grid.

Screen Time will let parents limit who children can or cannot contact at certain times of the day.

Apple Books will include a new rewards system to incentivise reading.

Maps will be easier to set frequent locations (e.g. home or work) and navigate there. Users will be able to create grouped frequent places with a photo of their choice.

Safari will allow downloads to be accessible from a single place (similar to a computer).

Mail will allow you to mute individual email threads and block incoming emails from selected contacts.

iMessage will let you set your profile picture and display name, and permit certain users to see it. There will also be a new menu in the conversation view to send Animojis and Memojis.

Improved Connectivity

The ability to use your iPad as a second Mac screen, compatible with Apple Pencil and able to receive Mac notifications.

HomePod speaker will respond to different users’ voices.

Hearing aid support will be better integrated and will feature more Accessibility settings.

Upgraded Home app will support integration with security cameras and will allow you to view previous recordings.

Additionally, we’ve learned that the next next iOS update is codenamed Azul, and will support 5G and additional AR functionality. This suggests that we can expect the first 5G iPhone in 2020.

