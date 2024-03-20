iPhone 16 could feature super-skinny bezels

The iPhone 16 range has been tipped to reduce the size of its screen bezels even further than current models.

One of several design tweaks to the iPhone 15 Pro was the reduction of the size of its bezels, making Apple’s top-end phone even more screen-focused than before.

Now reports from South Korea are suggesting that the iPhone 16 will go even further – and it won’t be a Pro-exclusive feature this time around.

SisaJournal claims (via MacRumors)that Apple is looking to use Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology to reduce the size of the bottom bezel, which sets the tone when it comes to all-round bezel size. This BRS technique rolls the necessary copper wiring into a more compact bundle, thus allowing for a higher screen-to-body ratio.

Perhaps surprisingly, considering the company’s history of Pro-first design enhancements, the report claims that Apple is looking to apply this BRS technology to the entire iPhone 16 range.

However, while the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely have smaller footprints as a result, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone Pro Max could actually be a little bigger than their predecessors. That’s because Apple is rumoured to be increasing the size of the displays on its forthcoming Pro revamp, to 6.27 inches and 6.85 inches respectively.

It seems Apple has attempted to use BRS technology in its phones before, but ran into heat build-up issues. Presumably the company has gotten on top of these thermal concerns.