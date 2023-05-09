iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max tipped for larger screens

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature larger screens than we’ve seen before from the line.

Apple’s smartphone range has had its display sizes set in stone since 2019, when the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max established the now-familiar twin 6.1-inch/6.7-inch options.

That could be all set to change with next year’s iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, according to Ross Young, display industry analyst for Display Supply Chain Consultants. Young claims that the iPhone 16 Pro will move up to a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will shift to a 6.9-inch screen.

Apparently, Young told MacRumors that those sizes are rounded up, and that he will be announcing the precise sizes to two decimal places on May 23.

It’s interesting to note how specific Young was about this concerning the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max screens. It could indicate a potential widening split between the Pro and non-Pro models, with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Max sticking with the current 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes.

Young has a very good track record when it comes to predicting shifts in Apple’s display technology, so this is certainly one to watch. If true, this year’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could be the final premium Apple smartphones to use the current display template.

This might not even be the most interesting thing about the iPhone 16 Pro display. Earlier in the year we heard a rumour that the iPhone 16 Pro might switch to an under-display Face ID system, reducing the footprint of Apple’s display notch to a mere selfie cam cut-out.