Loewe will soon start making its own OLED TV displays

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Loewe has announced the imminent launch of its very own OLED TV display production line.

The German luxury manufacturer will commence making OLED displays at its headquarters in Kronach from May 2024, at which point the entire manufacturing process for its television sets – from design and software development to prototype construction and final assembly – will all be completed on-site.

It means the Loewe’s ‘Engineered & Made in Germany’ seal of approval will mean even more when buying one of its high-end TV sets.

Loewe claims that this move will enable it to better adapt to market conditions and respond to customer feedback. It also mentions that it’ll enable the company to “deliver maximum value”, which will be welcome (if somewhat unlikely) news from a company that charges £7,999 for its 64-inch Iconic TV.

Christian Alber, COO Loewe Technology said: “We are immensely proud of this development, which is Loewe’s unique selling point in the market and further anchors our ‘Made in Germany’ message that has always been a part of our DNA, and will continue to be in the future. This expansion is also another component of our commitment to sustainability”.

We’re big fans of Loewe’s work. Last year we reviewed the Loewe Bild i.55, which marked the brand’s return to the UK TV market after it pulled out in 2019.

Our reviewer called the Bild i.55 “a typically gorgeous and uniquely upgradable 4K OLED TV” in our 4-star review. It was extremely expensive, of course, and it missed one or two features we might have expected for the money, but there was no denying its beauty, picture quality, or impressive sound output.

