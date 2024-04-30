Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone alarm clock issue is the new ‘dog ate my homework’

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is reportedly aware of an issue with the iPhone’s alarm clock after some users complained the rudimentary feature has stopped playing sounds.

Emilie Ikeda for NBC’s Today show in the United States reports that a large number of people have taken to social media to complain alarms they’ve had set for years are not functioning as expected. That has caused people to miss wake-up calls for work, class, appointments, and dropping the kids at school.

According to the reporter, Apple is aware of an issue causing some iPhone alarms to not play the expected sounds. It also says the company is working on a fix for the issue.

It’s currently not clear what is causing the largely simple piece of functionality to break and Apple didn’t go into any more detail with its statement to the Today show. It’s also not clear how widespread the problem is either.

Some users on TikTok are suggesting it might be the Attention Aware feature, which will turn down the sound on a notification when the device notices you’re looking at the screen. That toggle can be turned on/off under Settings > Face ID and Attention.

iPhone Attention Awareness

Some users have also been told by Apple to check the Settings > Sound & Haptics menu to ensure the volume is turned up on ringtones and alerts and to toggle the “Change With Buttons” switch to off to avoid turning the alarm volume down by accident.

Sound and Haptics

However, the fact Apple is reportedlty working on a fix suggests these mitigations won’t be enough to fully solve the issues for the majority of those affected. We’ll keep you posted when Apple drops the planned update.

