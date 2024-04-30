Mac browser Arc hits Windows and sends Edge to the bin

The Arc web browser, which has been peeling Mac users away from Safari and Chrome, is finally arriving on Windows platforms.

The innovative browser features a collapsible sidebar for a full screen experience minus distractions, rather than the omnipresent tabbed interface at the top of the window. It enables users to keep fast access to their favourites within the same sidebar.

Users can group sets of tabs for work, study and hobbies, while it’s also possible to place a pair of browser tabs in split screen as you work within them side-by-side. Arc also has a handy picture-in-picture mode to let you watch a video in a pop-out.

‘Like New’ iPhone 15 Pro Max for £899 Giffgaff is offering an iPhone 15 Pro Max for just £899 in ‘Like New’ condition when you sign up for a no-commitment monthly data plan. Giffgaff

Like New

£899 View Deal

Naturally there’s an AI influence called Arc Max that’ll bring up 5 second previews of web pages when you hold shift and hover over a link. It will auto rename tabs so you know what’s what, and offers fast access to ChatGPT. There’s also a built-in Ask On Page AI feature.

Advocates have praised the browser for bringing “order to the chaos of the online life” and cited it as “intuitive, playful and pretty.”

The Browser Company behind the platform pledges a privacy focus built-in from the ground up, as Arc doesn’t track which websites users visit, cannot see browser keystrokes, and won’t sell data to third parties.

It’s proven a popular alternative for Mac and iOS users and now there’s the opportunity for Windows users to get in on the action. Significantly, it’s also built on Apple’s Swift programming language, so it’s a landmark of sorts to have this app running on Windows in the first place.

The announcement video today even pokes a little fun at the Microsoft’s expense by ending with the Edge browser icon being moved to the Recycle Bin. You can download Arc here.