iPhone 16 dummy cases show off rumoured design changes

Images of what appear to be initial dummy models of the iPhone 16 range has appeared online, showing off some of the rumoured design tweaks.

The images have appeared on Chinese social network Weibo, and likely come from early production information. They highlight a slightly larger body for the iPhone 16 Pro. It’s been reported that Apple will increase the size of the iPhone 16 Pro display to 6.3-inches, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max to 6.9-inches.

By contrast, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are shown to be a little smaller than their predecessors. This is because they’re rumoured to pack the same-sized displays as before, but smaller bezels.

Image: Weibo

These initial dummy models also seem to confirm that Apple will do away with the mute switch altogether, giving the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus the same remappable Action Button as the iPhone 15 Pro. What’s also notable here is that the Action Button appears to be quite a bit larger on these upcoming phones.

As noted by MacRumors, these dummy model shots also highlight the realignment of the iPhone 16’s camera module. From the current diagonal configuration (as pictured in the iPhone 15 Plus shot above), they’re tipped to offer a straight alignment. This will make the phones capable of capturing Vision Pro-compatible spatial videos, which is currently only possible on Pro models.

To that end, these dummy models also show where Apple’s new Capture button will go – some way below the wake/sleep button on the right hand edge. This Capture button is expected to make the iPhone 16 line a more tactile photography and video capture tool.