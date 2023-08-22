Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 15 Pro Max release date expected to lag behind other models

Jon Mundy

The iPhone 15 Pro Max release date could lag behind the rest of the iPhone 15 range by as much as a month.

According to a major analyst note viewed by a 9to5Mac source, Sony has been unable to supply the fancy new image sensor used by Apple’s next super-sized flagship phone in time for the required September rollout.

With Apple’s launch event set to take place on September 12 or 13, the first hardware deliveries will likely take place from September 22. However, with this claimed three to four week delay, the iPhone 15 Pro Max might not be delivered until as late as October 13.

We’re expecting Apple to deliver big changes to the iPhone 15 Pro Max camera system, with a series-first periscope lens system offering zoom levels beyond the usual 3x.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of potential delays for the iPhone 15 line. Around a month ago, reliable Bank of America Global Research analyst Wamsi Mohan claimed that the range would miss its usual tight turn-around, and wouldn’t ship until October, representing a delay of a few weeks.

With this latest rumour, the claim is that the iPhone 15 range will be split in terms of delivery times, and that wouldn’t be the first time for the brand. As recently as last year, the iPhone 14 Plus shipped later than the iPhone 14, while in 2020 both the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max arrived weeks after the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

