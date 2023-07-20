Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 15 delay tipped by reliable source

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The iPhone 15 will experience a delay in availability, according to a source with a track record of predicting such things.

Bank of America Global Research analyst Wamsi Mohan has issued an investment note claiming that this year’s iPhone line-up will miss its usual tight turn-around and expected September launch window, and won’t end up shipping until October.

As relayed by Barrons, which has seen the note, this will represent a delay of “a few weeks”, pushing the iPhone 15’s rollout into the final quarter of the year.

As 9to5Mac points out, Mohan has a track record with such predictions. It was he who predicted that the iPhone 12 range would be delayed by a month back in 2020, which proved to be right on the money.

These kinds of delays don’t mean an awful lot for consumers – they’ll still be getting their shiny new phones for Christmas, after all. But such slip back into Q4 will have an effect on Apple, with the initial sales reported slipping back into the next financial year.

Delay or no delay, Apple is expected to launch four iPhone 15 smartphones this year: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The entire range is predicted to receive the Dynamic Island system from the iPhone 14 Pro, while the iPhone 15 Pro could be in for a periscope camera.

We’re also expecting this to be the year in which Apple switches away from its proprietary Lightning connector to the generic USB-C standard.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 3 months ago
Apple iPhone 14 Review

Apple iPhone 14 Review

Max Parker 5 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.