iPhone 15 delay tipped by reliable source

The iPhone 15 will experience a delay in availability, according to a source with a track record of predicting such things.

Bank of America Global Research analyst Wamsi Mohan has issued an investment note claiming that this year’s iPhone line-up will miss its usual tight turn-around and expected September launch window, and won’t end up shipping until October.

As relayed by Barrons, which has seen the note, this will represent a delay of “a few weeks”, pushing the iPhone 15’s rollout into the final quarter of the year.

As 9to5Mac points out, Mohan has a track record with such predictions. It was he who predicted that the iPhone 12 range would be delayed by a month back in 2020, which proved to be right on the money.

These kinds of delays don’t mean an awful lot for consumers – they’ll still be getting their shiny new phones for Christmas, after all. But such slip back into Q4 will have an effect on Apple, with the initial sales reported slipping back into the next financial year.

Delay or no delay, Apple is expected to launch four iPhone 15 smartphones this year: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The entire range is predicted to receive the Dynamic Island system from the iPhone 14 Pro, while the iPhone 15 Pro could be in for a periscope camera.

We’re also expecting this to be the year in which Apple switches away from its proprietary Lightning connector to the generic USB-C standard.