Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 15 Pro benchmarks offer first glimpse at A17 power

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The first Geekbench benchmark results for the iPhone 15 Pro and its potent new A17 Pro processor have hit the internet.

Apple announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max on Tuesday, and made quite a song and dance over the new A17 Pro that drives them along. This is the first mobile chip from Apple to feature the ‘Pro’ name rather than the usual ‘Bionic’, which has to mean something, right?

MySmartPrice has pointed out that the first Geekbench results – that is, the most popular CPU benchmarking tool on the market – for the iPhone 15 Pro are starting to appear on the platform. That makes sense, as the device will now be with reviewers and other early access users.

The results reveal a chip with a six-core CPU (which was known) at a base frequency of 3.78GHz, backed by 8GB of RAM – what was tipped just prior to the launch event.

Get an iPhone 14 for just £799

Get an iPhone 14 for just £799

You can currently get the iPhone 14 at a price that’s far closer to the iPhone 13 RRP, thanks to Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Save £50
  • Now £799
View Deal

As for the results, a sample score of 2908 single core and 7238 multi-core reveals a clear but hardly seismic shift from the iPhone 14 Pro, which scored around 2642 single core and 6739 multi-core.

It’s worth emphasising here that Geekbench is a CPU-focused benchmark, and that Apple itself claims the A17 Pro CPU is only 10% faster than the A16 Bionic equivalent. The new 3nm production method should ensure a big boost in efficiency, and will hopefully mean that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max can run faster for longer.

What we’re really interested in seeing is the first solid GPU benchmark results, as Apple reckons the A17 Pro’s graphical component is 20% faster than before. Indeed, the tech giant committed a surprisingly large portion of its launch event to talking about the iPhone 15 Pro as heralding in “the next level of mobile gaming”.

With boosted power and support for hardware ray tracing, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be capable of running native versions of Resident Evil 4 Remake and Assassin’s Creed Mirage with all their fancy lighting effects.

You might like…

iPhone 15 confirmed to support 4K HDR video output

iPhone 15 confirmed to support 4K HDR video output

Jon Mundy 26 mins ago
Motorola’s stylish Edge 40 Neo is here to shake up the budget market

Motorola’s stylish Edge 40 Neo is here to shake up the budget market

Ruben Circelli 36 mins ago
Awesome iPhone 15 camera feature lands on older iPhones next week

Awesome iPhone 15 camera feature lands on older iPhones next week

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
These are all the new straps for the Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2

These are all the new straps for the Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2

Ruben Circelli 14 hours ago
Every device Apple discontinued after the iPhone 15 event

Every device Apple discontinued after the iPhone 15 event

Ruben Circelli 16 hours ago
It may be time to upgrade your iPhone 12 – and not due to iPhone 15

It may be time to upgrade your iPhone 12 – and not due to iPhone 15

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.