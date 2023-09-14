iPhone 15 Pro benchmarks offer first glimpse at A17 power

The first Geekbench benchmark results for the iPhone 15 Pro and its potent new A17 Pro processor have hit the internet.

Apple announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max on Tuesday, and made quite a song and dance over the new A17 Pro that drives them along. This is the first mobile chip from Apple to feature the ‘Pro’ name rather than the usual ‘Bionic’, which has to mean something, right?

MySmartPrice has pointed out that the first Geekbench results – that is, the most popular CPU benchmarking tool on the market – for the iPhone 15 Pro are starting to appear on the platform. That makes sense, as the device will now be with reviewers and other early access users.

The results reveal a chip with a six-core CPU (which was known) at a base frequency of 3.78GHz, backed by 8GB of RAM – what was tipped just prior to the launch event.

As for the results, a sample score of 2908 single core and 7238 multi-core reveals a clear but hardly seismic shift from the iPhone 14 Pro, which scored around 2642 single core and 6739 multi-core.

It’s worth emphasising here that Geekbench is a CPU-focused benchmark, and that Apple itself claims the A17 Pro CPU is only 10% faster than the A16 Bionic equivalent. The new 3nm production method should ensure a big boost in efficiency, and will hopefully mean that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max can run faster for longer.

What we’re really interested in seeing is the first solid GPU benchmark results, as Apple reckons the A17 Pro’s graphical component is 20% faster than before. Indeed, the tech giant committed a surprisingly large portion of its launch event to talking about the iPhone 15 Pro as heralding in “the next level of mobile gaming”.

With boosted power and support for hardware ray tracing, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be capable of running native versions of Resident Evil 4 Remake and Assassin’s Creed Mirage with all their fancy lighting effects.