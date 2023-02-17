What is Apple Arcade?
Apple fans may be aware of Apple Arcade, the gaming subscription service that works across the iPhone, iPad and Mac series of devices.
We’re going to be running through everything you need to know about Apple Arcade, including what games are available and how much it costs, so you can decide whether it’s worth subscribing to.
Apple Arcade is a video game subscription service that gives you access to over 200 games on the App Store. All iOS devices have access to this service, meaning that you can swap between an iPhone 14 and MacBook Pro to game and pick up at the same point you left off.
Every game in the subscription service can be played offline, meaning that you can keep gaming on long train journeys or if you’re up in the sky on a plane. There are also no adverts and all games are fully featured from launch, with no DLC arriving later for an inflated fee. Moreover, Apple confirmed that there is no ad tracking within the service, which gives users more privacy.
How much does Apple Arcade cost?
Apple Arcade is currently £4.99/$4.99 a month. New users have access to a one-month free trial and anyone who buys an iPhone is given the option of a three-month free trial.
Since Apple Arcade comes with a multitude of games and can be used across multiple Apple devices, the subscription charge is not too outlandish for what you’re getting
Which games are available on Apple Arcade right now?
Apple Arcade now features over 200 games. We have listed all the games below in order of release date, and we will update this list once more titles come through.
- Lifeline+
- Farmside
- Riptide GP: Renegade+
- Castle Crumble
- Squiggle Drop
- Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!
- Illustrated
- Episode XOXO
- My Little Pony: Mane Merge
- JellyCar Worlds
- Dead Cells+
- SpongeBob SolitairePants
- Old Man’s Journey+
- Football Manager 2023 Touch
- Battleheart Legacy+
- stitch.
- NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition
- The Gardens Between+
- Gin Rummy Classic+
- Spider Solitaire: Card Game+
- GRIS+
- Shovel Knight Dig
- Garden Tails: Match and Grow
- Horizon Chase 2
- Hanx101 Trivia
- Love You to Bits+
- Jetpack Joyride 2
- My Talking Tom+
- Amazing Bomberman
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+
- HEROish
- Subway Surfers Tag
- Samorost 3+
- My Bowling 3D+
- Air Twister
- Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
- Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+
- Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins
- Pro Darts 2022+
- Warped Kart Racers
- Goat Simulator+
- Badland Party
- Prune+
- Moonshot – A Journey Home
- Construction Simulator 2+
- Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+
- Gear.Club Stradale
- Sonic Dash+
- Pocket Build+
- Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain
- Monument Valley 2+
- Shadow Blade+
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- Wylde Flowers
- Bloons TD 6+
- Bridge Constructor+
- Hidden Folks+
- Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis
- Crashlands+
- Hearts: Card Game+
- Spades: Card Game+
- Disney Melee Mania
- Splitter Critters+
- Dandara: Trials of Fear+
- Oddmar+
- LEGO Star Wars: Castaways
- Galaga Wars+
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+
- Transformers: Tactical Arena
- Crayola Create and Play+
- NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition
- Tiny Wings+
- Crossy Road+
- Thumper: Pocket Edition+
- LEGO Star Wars Battles
- Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls
- Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure
- Zookeeper World
- Layton’s Mystery Journey+
- MasterChef: Let’s Cook
- Zen Pinball Party
- Asphalt 8: Airborne+
- Baldo
- DoDonPachi Resurrection HD+
- Tetris Beat
- wurdweb
- Monster Hunter Stories+
- Super Leap Day
- Super Stickman Golf 3+
- Detonation Racing
- Jetpack Joyride+
- Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector+
- Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City
- Angry Birds Reloaded
- Doodle God Universe
- Ultimate Rivals: The Court
- Solitaire Stories
- INKS.+
- Leo’s Fortune
- Frenzic: Overtime
- Game Dev Story
- Legends of Kingdom Rush
- Backgammon
- Badland
- Blek
- Chameleon Run
- Checkers Royal
- Chess – Play & Learn
- Clap Hanz Golf
- Cut the Rope Remastered
- Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition
- FlipFlop Solitaire
- Fruit Ninja Classic
- Good Sudoku
- Mahjong Titan
- Mini Metro
- Monument Valley
- NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
- Really Bad Chess+
- Reigns+
- Simon’s Cat – Story Time
- Sudoku by MobilityWare+
- Solitaire by MobilityWare+
- SongPop Party
- SpellTower+
- Star Trek: Legends
- Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat
- The Oregon Trail
- The Room Two+
- Threes!+
- Tiny Crossword+
- World of Demons
- Fantasian
- Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker
- Farm It!
- Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game
- Cozy Grove
- SP!NG
- Survival Z
- lumen.
- Populus Run
- NUTS – A Surveillance Mystery
- Spire Blast
- Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes
- Warp Drive
- The Pathless
- All of You
- Reigns: Beyond
- South of the Circle
- The Collage Atlas
- The Survivalists
- Slash Quest!
- Marble Knights
- A Monster’s Expedition
- World’s End Club
- The Last Campfire
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
- Next Stop Nowhere
- Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows
- The Lullaby of Life
- Necrobarista
- Creaks
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Little Orpheus
- Spongebob: Patty Pursuit
- Towers of Everland
- Winding Worlds
- The_Otherside
- Neversong
- A Fold Apart
- Beyond Blue
- Scrappers
- Legend of the Skyfish 2
- Spyder
- Roundguard
- Crossy Road Castle
- Loud House: Outta Control
- Charrua Soccer
- Secret Oops!
- Butter Royale
- Kings of the Castle
- No Way Home
- Doomsday Vault
- LEGO Builder’s Journey
- Ultimate Rivals: The Rink
- Steven Universe: Unleash the Light
- Rosie’s Reality
- Discolored
- Guildlings
- Marble It Up: Mayhem!
- Sociable Soccer
- Takeshi and Hiroshi
- UFO on Tape: First Contact
- Jumper Jon
- Monomals
- Star Fetched
- Super Mega Mini Party
- The Mosaic
- Fallen Knight
- Hogwash
- Lifelike
- Tales of Memo
- Yaga The Roleplaying Folktale
- Ballistic Baseball
- Manifold Garden
- PAC-MAN Party Royale
- Things That Go Bump
- Decoherence
- INMOST
- Mind Symphony
- ShockRods
- Stela
- Nightmare Farm
- Pilgrims
- Redout: Space Assault
- The Bradwell Conspiracy
- Agent Intercept
- Assemble With Care
- ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree
- BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner
- Big Time Sports
- Bleak Sword
- Card of Darkness
- Cardpocalypse
- Cat Quest II
- ChuChu Rocket! Universe
- Cricket Through the Ages
- Dead End Job
- Dear Reader
- Dodo Peak
- Don’t Bug Me!
- Down in Bermuda
- Dread Nautical
- EarthNight
- Exit the Gungeon
- Explottens
- Fledgling Heroes
- Frogger in Toy Town
- Grindstone
- Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler
- Hot Lava
- HyperBrawl Tournament
- Jenny LeClue – Detectivu
- King’s League II
- LEGO Brawls
- Lifeslide
- Mini Motorways
- Murder Mystery Machine
- Mutazione
- Neo Cab
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
- Operator 41
- Outlanders
- Over the Alps
- Overland
- Painty Mob
- Patterned
- Possessions.
- Projection: First Light
- Punch Planet
- Rayman Mini
- Red Reign
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens
- Shinsekai: Into the Depths
- Skate City
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Sonic Racing
- Spaceland
- Speed Demons
- Spek.
- Spelldrifter
- Spidersaurs
- Stellar Commanders
- Stranded Sails
- Super Impossible Road
- Tangle Tower
- The Enchanted World
- The Get Out Kids
- The Pinball Wizard
- tint.
- Towaga: Among Shadows
- Various Daylife
- Way of the Turtle
- WHAT THE GOLF?
- Where Cards Fall
- Word Laces
- Enter the Construct
- Proxi
- Assetto Corsa Mobile
- The Artful Escape