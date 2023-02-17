Apple fans may be aware of Apple Arcade, the gaming subscription service that works across the iPhone, iPad and Mac series of devices.

We’re going to be running through everything you need to know about Apple Arcade, including what games are available and how much it costs, so you can decide whether it’s worth subscribing to.

What is Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade is a video game subscription service that gives you access to over 200 games on the App Store. All iOS devices have access to this service, meaning that you can swap between an iPhone 14 and MacBook Pro to game and pick up at the same point you left off.

Every game in the subscription service can be played offline, meaning that you can keep gaming on long train journeys or if you’re up in the sky on a plane. There are also no adverts and all games are fully featured from launch, with no DLC arriving later for an inflated fee. Moreover, Apple confirmed that there is no ad tracking within the service, which gives users more privacy.

How much does Apple Arcade cost?

Apple Arcade is currently £4.99/$4.99 a month. New users have access to a one-month free trial and anyone who buys an iPhone is given the option of a three-month free trial.

Since Apple Arcade comes with a multitude of games and can be used across multiple Apple devices, the subscription charge is not too outlandish for what you’re getting

Which games are available on Apple Arcade right now?

Apple Arcade now features over 200 games. We have listed all the games below in order of release date, and we will update this list once more titles come through.