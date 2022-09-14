How to shoot in Cinematic Mode on an iPhone
If you want to make use of your iPhone’s Cinematic Mode when you’re shooting video, then just follow the steps of this guide.
Cinematic Mode on iPhone helps you shoot movie-like footage thanks to its shallow depth of field and smooth focus transitions. It’s an eye-catching effect that helps add some extra interest to your own videos, and so if you want to try experimenting with this
What you’ll need:
- We used an iPhone 13, and it is only available on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models
The Short Version
- Open the Camera app
- Scroll along the shooting modes
- Press the shutter button
How to shoot in Cinematic Mode on an iPhone: Step-by-step
Step
1
Open the Camera app
First of all, you’ll need to open your phone’s Camera app.
Step
2
Scroll along the shooting modes
Once open, you’ll notice that there’s a selection of different shooting modes listed about the big red shutter button. Scroll along these until you find Cinematic Mode.
Step
3
Press the shutter button
Now that Cinematic Mode is selected, just tap on the red shutter button to start recording video.
Troubleshooting
Simply scroll along the range of camera modes above the shutter button until Video is selected.
Cinematic Mode was introduced with the iPhone 13 series, and previous models do not offer this feature.