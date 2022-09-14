 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to shoot in Cinematic Mode on an iPhone

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you want to make use of your iPhone’s Cinematic Mode when you’re shooting video, then just follow the steps of this guide.

Cinematic Mode on iPhone helps you shoot movie-like footage thanks to its shallow depth of field and smooth focus transitions. It’s an eye-catching effect that helps add some extra interest to your own videos, and so if you want to try experimenting with this

What you’ll need: 

  • We used an iPhone 13, and it is only available on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models

The Short Version 

  • Open the Camera app
  • Scroll along the shooting modes
  • Press the shutter button

How to shoot in Cinematic Mode on an iPhone: Step-by-step

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Camera app

    First of all, you’ll need to open your phone’s Camera app.

  2. Step
    2

    Scroll along the shooting modes

    Once open, you’ll notice that there’s a selection of different shooting modes listed about the big red shutter button. Scroll along these until you find Cinematic Mode.

  3. Step
    3

    Press the shutter button

    Now that Cinematic Mode is selected, just tap on the red shutter button to start recording video.

Troubleshooting

How can I shoot video as normal again?

Simply scroll along the range of camera modes above the shutter button until Video is selected.

Which iPhones have Cinematic Mode?

Cinematic Mode was introduced with the iPhone 13 series, and previous models do not offer this feature.

You might like…

How to connect a Joy-Con to an iPhone on iOS 16

How to connect a Joy-Con to an iPhone on iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
How to shoot slow motion video on an iPhone

How to shoot slow motion video on an iPhone

Peter Phelps 4 hours ago
How to set up an Emergency contact on iPhone

How to set up an Emergency contact on iPhone

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
How to make an Emergency SOS call on iPhone

How to make an Emergency SOS call on iPhone

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
How to lift a subject from the background in Photos in iOS 16

How to lift a subject from the background in Photos in iOS 16

Max Parker 6 hours ago
How to enable Emergency SOS on an iPhone

How to enable Emergency SOS on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.