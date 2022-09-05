How to shoot Night Mode on an iPhone

Looking to take some decent photos in low light on your iPhone, but not sure how? Here is the easiest way to shoot Night Mode on an iPhone.

The most recent iPhones all feature Night Mode, a feature in the camera settings that makes it easier for people to take great pictures even in darker environments.

If you’re interested in finding out if your iPhone has Night Mode, check out our list below to see all the iPhones that are supported:

Now you know which iPhones support the feature, make sure you keep reading to find out exactly how to use it. It’s also worth noting that the next iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will also feature Night Mode in the camera if anyone is thinking about getting an upgrade.

What you’ll need:

We used an iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 15

The Short Version

Open the Camera app

Click on the arrow

Click on the Night Mode button

Adjust Night Mode

Take a photo

Hold still

Check your photo