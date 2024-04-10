Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPad Pro OLED screen confirmed in iPadOS code

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

It seems almost certain that the next iPad Pro will feature an OLED display, going by a piece of information found in iPadOS 17.5.

There have been numerous clues and rumours suggesting that Apple will finally switch to OLED screen technology for its iPad Pro in recent months, but this latest one all but confirms it.

9to5Mac has been scouring the code of the new iPadOS 17.5 beta, and has discovered a number of references to as yet unreleased iPad models.

Some of these references pertain to new display firmware for the iPad16,3, iPad16,4, iPad16,5, and iPad16,6, which are widely held to be the code names for a new generation of iPad Pro, in two sizes (11-inch and 12.9-inch) and both Wi-Fi and cellular variants.

What’s really interesting is that the firmware for these new models mentions OLED display technology.

While those previous reports and rumours have come from some pretty reputable sources, there’s nothing like a piece of official Apple code to rubber stamp an upcoming future.

The fact that these unreleased models are now cropping up in Apple code, albeit beta code, is also an indicator than a release isn’t far off. The most recent report on this suggests that we could be looking at an early May launch.

Rumours have suggested that the iPad Pro is set for quite a comprehensive overhaul, with skinnier bezels and a switch to Apple’s latest M3 chip, as well as a landscape-oriented front camera and MagSafe charging.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

