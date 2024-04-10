iPad Pro OLED screen confirmed in iPadOS code

It seems almost certain that the next iPad Pro will feature an OLED display, going by a piece of information found in iPadOS 17.5.

There have been numerous clues and rumours suggesting that Apple will finally switch to OLED screen technology for its iPad Pro in recent months, but this latest one all but confirms it.

9to5Mac has been scouring the code of the new iPadOS 17.5 beta, and has discovered a number of references to as yet unreleased iPad models.

Some of these references pertain to new display firmware for the iPad16,3, iPad16,4, iPad16,5, and iPad16,6, which are widely held to be the code names for a new generation of iPad Pro, in two sizes (11-inch and 12.9-inch) and both Wi-Fi and cellular variants.

What’s really interesting is that the firmware for these new models mentions OLED display technology.

While those previous reports and rumours have come from some pretty reputable sources, there’s nothing like a piece of official Apple code to rubber stamp an upcoming future.

The fact that these unreleased models are now cropping up in Apple code, albeit beta code, is also an indicator than a release isn’t far off. The most recent report on this suggests that we could be looking at an early May launch.

Rumours have suggested that the iPad Pro is set for quite a comprehensive overhaul, with skinnier bezels and a switch to Apple’s latest M3 chip, as well as a landscape-oriented front camera and MagSafe charging.