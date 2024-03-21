Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Next iPad Pro tipped for skinnier bezels

Jon Mundy

Apple’s next iPad Pro revision could bring about skinnier bezels, according to a fresh tip.

Prolific Apple leaker Instant Digital has taken to Weibo again to claim that the iPad Pro (2024) 11-inch will feature a 7.12mm-thick screen frame (which means excluding the metal edge), while the 12.9-inch model’s frame will be 7.08mm thick.

As per the MacRumors website’s calculations, these figures would make the new iPad Pro bezels 10 to 15% skinnier than the ones on previous iPad Pro models released over the past six years.

The leaker itself doesn’t have a flawless record with their predictions, but has called a number of things right when it comes to future Apple products.

We’re expecting to see the new iPad Pro models announced in late March or early April, according to other reliable sources of such rumours.

Besides skinnier bezels, the new iPad Pro range could feature Apple’s latest M3 chip, a landscape-oriented front camera, and maybe even MagSafe wireless charging. The latter would be the first time that Apple has applied such a wireless charging provision to its tablet range.

All in all, the iPad Pro (2024) is shaping up to be the biggest ravamp for Apple’s premium tablet range in years.

We called the iPad Pro M2 “A great tablet but a minor update” in our 4-star review, bemoaning its “very few upgrades over previous model”.

It’s still the best tablet on the market, but we’re itching for something fresh from Apple. Hopefully this lean and speedy iPad Pro (2024) is up to the task.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech

