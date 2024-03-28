Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The new iPad Pro and iPad Air aren’t that imminent

Chris Smith

The Apple iPad’s barren run looks set to continue for at least another month, according to a new report.

With Apple opting not to release a new iPad in the whole of 2023, many observers envisioned new iPad Pro and iPad Air models – at least – in the first three months of 2024.

However, with only three days left in the first quarter, that now seems very unlikely. And, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to skip a launch in April too. The erstwhile and reliable Apple reporter now reckons the new iPads are coming in May. Early May, to be precise.

The report claims Apple had initially wanted to announce the new tablets by the end of March. However, there’s been a hold up with finalising the software for the device. The basis of the report is the claim Apple’s “oversees suppliers have ramped up production” of the new tablets.

Gurman reiterates that the iPad Pro will be the first with an OLED display – something which should see a major uptick in quality and perhaps price. Also likely to be present is a slimmer, refined design and the M3 chip.

The long wait for a refresh could also be accompanied by a new version of the Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil combination. The major update to the iPad Air will be a new display size option of 12.9-inches on deck.

These iPads have been a long time coming through. The last time Apple refreshed the line up was in 2022 with the 6th-generation iPad Pro and the 5th-generation iPad Air. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your tablet, then this 18 month gap between releases might be starting to grate.

