iPad mini 2 with Retina display to be sold alongside current model

Despite the iPad mini 2 being set to be unveiled this week, the first-generation model will live on and be sold alongside the new Retina display hosting version, latest reports have suggested.

With the iPad mini 2 expected to be officially introduced with a new Retina display in tow during this Tuesday’s October 22 Apple launch event, it has been suggested that in a bid to further control the market, Apple will sell both the original and second-generation 7.9-inch tablets side-by-side .

The latest reports, which have been based on leaks of the company’s planned inventory listings have suggested that to better target multiple price points and wannabe iPad owners, the iPad mini and iPad mini 2 will sit alongside each other on retailers’ shelves.

According to the latest insider leaks, the first-generation iPad mini will take a small drop in price to act as a more enticing entry-level model alongside the costlier iPad mini 2. Current iPad mini prices start from £269 for the 16GB Wi-Fi edition.

Although the second-generation tablet has yet to be formally unveiled, it is widely believed that the iPad mini 2 will bring a Retina display themed upgrade, a move that would surely force Apple into increasing the price of its Google Nexus 7 rival.

Based on the leaked inventory listings, stock levels of the current iPad mini models remain “shockingly” high. This is in stark contrast to the low stock levels which usually precede a new arrival.

Tipped to be announced alongside a redesigned iPad 5 and a revised Apple TV, recent iPad mini 2 rumours have suggested that the tablet could be marginally thicker and heavier than its predecessor in order to make room for the new screen and a larger battery.

Further iPad mini 2 features tipped for inclusion include an iPhone 5S colour scheme makeover, improved camera optics, a faster processor and, according to some reports at least, the addition of Apple’s new TouchID fingerprint scanner.

