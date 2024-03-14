Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Intel smashes its own record for fastest ever desktop PC chip

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Intel has revealed its fastest ever desktop CPU processors, which smashes its own performance record from last year.

The new Core i9 14900KS Unlocked series CPU can reach speeds of 6.2GHz, even without overclocking. It beat last year’s top offering (the i9-14900K) from the company, which got all the way up to 6GHz.

The 14th generation Intel Core i-Series processor offers 24 cores (8 performance, 16 efficient), 32 threads with 36 megabytes of Intel Smart Cache, and 20 PCIe leads.

Intel says gamers will get 15% better performance than the previous generation, while content creators will get up to 73% improvement for tasks like 3D production multitasking, when measured against the competition (AMD Ryzen 9 7950X).

The company says this is a special edition model that’s available today for $699 and is compatible with Z790 and X690 motherboards.

“The Intel Core i9-14900KS showcases the full power and performance potential of the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processor family and its performance hybrid architecture,” said – Roger Chandler, an Intel vice president and general manager for enthusiast PCs.

“Extreme PC enthusiasts – especially gamers and creators – can now enjoy the i9-14900KS’ record-breaking 6.2 GHz frequency while taking their desktop experience to higher levels of performance than ever before.”

This is obviously the highest end Intel 14th Generation CPU, aka Meteor Lake, and you can read about the more accessible versions of the chips that come in many popular laptops here.

The 15th Generation Arrow Lake processors are expected to arrive later this year. You can read all about what we expect from the new range here.

