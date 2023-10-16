Intel 14th Gen processors revealed: Featuring “the world’s fastest desktop” CPU

Intel has revealed its new 14th generation of desktop processors. The chip family is led by the Intel Core i9-14900K.

We’ve known about the codename Meteor Lake for several years now but it’s finally coming to fruition, with Intel revealing the family of desktop processors hitting the shelves. The star of the show is undoubtedly the Intel Core i9-14900K for those looking for the very best desktop performance around. But, there’s plenty to grab the interest with the more mainstream offering, in the form of the new Intel Core i9-14900K.

The new 14 generation has announced six new desktop processors – the regular “K” models with integrated graphics and the “KF” models without. Here’s the lowdown on the specs:

Intel Core i9-14900K Intel Core i7-14700K Intel Core i5-14600K Price $589 ($564) $409 ($384) $319 ($294) Cores 24 29 14 Threads 32 28 20 Processing Speed Up to 6GHz Up to 5.6 GHz Up to 5.3 GHz Processor Base Power 125W 125W 125W Processor Max Power 253W 253W 181W

The highlight of the spec sheet is that whopping 6GHz for the Intel Core i9-14900K, adding up to being “the world’s fastest desktop processor” according to Intel. The Intel Core i7-14700K is also offering up 25% more cores compared with the previous generation. Of course, there’s new AI technology included as well. Intel’s Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) adds AI Assist, helping to guide your overclocking experience.

Looking at the family as a whole, Intel claims the range offers up to 23% improved gaming performance and up to 54% faster creator workflow against competitors. The latest connectivity is onboard too, coming with Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.3 along with support for incoming Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Then, Thunderbolt 4 is also featured, with Thunderbolt 5 supported come its launch.

In terms of compatibility, the new desktop chips will work across Intel 600 and 700 series chipsets, enabling users to continue to upgrade their existing systems. If you’re considering it, the new 14th Gen desktop processors will be available from October 17th.