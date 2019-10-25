Huawei P40 Pro: What we want to see from the sequel to the camera king

We were blown away by the camera on the Huawei P30 Pro, but what can its successor do to ensure it’s still competitive against Samsung and Apple?

The quality of the camera on the Huawei P30 Pro was so impressive that we named it as the best camera phone of 2019, taking the crown from the vaunted Pixel 3. But can the P40 live up to it’s predecessor’s strong reputation, and even go one better? There’s plenty that it got spot on, including the camera and the battery, but here are the areas we think that Huawei could work on to improve its premium flagship.

Huawei P40 Pro – Software

Software is the key issue that will make or break the Huawei P40 Pro. The Android ban from Google essentially rendered the Huawei Mate 30 Pro dead on arrival as far as the West was concerned, as it was stripped of the Google app suite that Android users are familiar with. In fact, the device still hasn’t officially gone on sale in the UK as yet. Clearly, Huawei needs to somehow engineer the return of Google apps in order for its phones to be a tempting prospect to British consumers.

But even before this particular issue, we have to confess that we weren’t great fans of the EMUI software. It tries to take on the look of Apple’s iOS software, but we find that icons are unattractive, gesture controls are poorly optimised, and it has an irritating tendency to shut down background apps to save power. EMUI needs a thorough rethink before the launch of the P40 Pro.

Huawei P40 Pro – Screen

The P30 Pro’s AMOLED screen measures 6.4 inches, supports HDR content, is very bright, and offers a great colour gamut to boot. So what’s our problem with it? Well, given its Full HD+ resolution, it’s not the sharpest around — we even found that you could even pick out individual pixels on the screen if you were to peer closely enough.

We’d like the display to sharpen up to match the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, but unfortunately one sign isn’t particularly encouraging: the Mate 30 Pro’s screen had a resolution of 1176 x 2400, downgraded from the 1440 x 3120 display offered by the Mate 20 Pro. We have our fingers crossed that this trend will reverse itself for for the P-series.

Huawei P40 Pro – Audio

We weren’t truly expecting a 3.5mm headphone jack to be present on the P30 Pro given it’s absence on the preceding P20 Pro, but somehow it’s still a shame that this audio input option remains absent. Rubbing salt into the wound, the USB-C earphones supplied in the box are of poor quality, feeling cheap to the touch and not packing the audio punch that you’d hope for from such a pricey package. Further disappointment awaits audiophiles when they turn to the speakers, which are a bit tinny and make voices seem distant. The sole speaker at the base of the phone is easily obscured by your hand as you hold it, muffling its already-weedy sound.

Frankly, the Mate 30 Pro didn’t make significant improvements in this area, so we’d like Huawei to make it a priority for the P40 Pro if it’s to be even better for consuming content such as videos and music, which is fundamentally the key theme of all of the suggested improvements in this article.

