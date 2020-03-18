Oppo Find X2 Pro Review

Verdict The Oppo Find X2 Pro is a beauty; the camera is fantastic, its screen a knockout, and with masses of storage and class-leading fast charging, it’s an easy to recommend alternative to the Galaxy S20 Plus or Ultra. Pros Masses of storage

Sharp, punchy screen

Class-leading fast charging Cons Expensive

Single SIM slot

No wireless charging

Key Specifications Review Price: £1,099

6.7-inch OLED 120Hz display

48-megapixel main camera

32-megapixel selfie camera

Snapdragon 865

4260mAh battery

512GB storage

12GB RAM

in almost every way. Its screen is sharper and has juicier accreditations; acronyms like HDR 10 and DCIP3, not to mention 120Hz refresh rates.

It has a massive 512GB storage, which puts all other mainstream flagships to shame. What’s more, it also features a new camera system, making it the first phone to showcase Sony’s latest 48MP camera sensor.

The Oppo 10X Zoom isn’t the Find X2 Pro’s competition, in any case. With its £1,099 asking price, Oppo’s latest sits in between the Galaxy S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra.

While the Find X2 Pro does feature highlights, the others don’t – blisteringly fast 65W charging and a mammoth 512GB storage, for example; it also loses out on a feature Apple and Samsung flagships have included as standard for generations – wireless charging.

With Huawei facing tough times with its Mate 30 Pro and upcoming P40 Pro both lacking Google features Western users depend on, Oppo has a golden opportunity right now to claw some market share from Huawei. Has it done enough with the Find X2 Pro?



Oppo Find X2 Pro – Design

There are two Find X2 Pro designs. The first is the ceramic option, which looks just like glass, but with a slight curvy, striated patterning on the back. Then, there’s the vegan leather version, which is basically pleather.

Both look and feel luxurious, but the vegan leather version is the one with the wow factor, it got the most coos from friends in our week with the phone. It is a bit thicker, and has a muted dayglow orange back as well as rose gold trimmings – so won’t be for everyone. Meanwhile, the ceramic one is more of a fingerprint magnet, but it’s also the demure option sp might suit more professional buyers. Ports and buttons are identical across both.

Like its main competition, there’s no headphone jack, though we got a USB-C adapter in the box, and the Find X2 Pro features two speakers.

Clocking in at 207g for the ceramic version, 200g for the vegan leather version, the Pro is heavier than the S20 Plus and iPhone 11 Pro, and it’s thicker as well. That said, it has a softer curve around its back and a more pronounced curve on the front than Samsung’s flagship, so despite its additional on-paper heft, it feels streamlined and comparable in hand.

The Pro also has the tallest screen of the bunch too, which is a double-edged sword. It’s a bit more of a stretch to reach the top, especially one-handed, but it’s also better suited to split-screen multitasking and 21:9 video.

We trialled two versions of the phone, across two software iterations. While we had a couple of issues with palm rejection on the first, owing to that oh so curved display, this seemed to be fixed in version two. Additionally, whack a case on the phone (there’s one included in the box), and you shouldn’t have any issues with accidental touches.

Also worth noting, the Oppo Find X2 Pro is IP68 water and dust resistant, whereas the vanilla Find X2 isn’t.

Oppo Find X2 Pro screen – Bright, sharp, smooth and punchy

The Find X2 Pro’s design is excellent, sure, but its chassis is more notably a vehicle for two things – that screen and that camera. Starting with the screen, and it’s an absolute beauty in every sense of the word.

At a Galaxy S20 Plus matching 6.7-inches, it’s a big one, though, it’s a bit taller and a smidgen narrower in the flesh.

The essential tenets of smartphone screen excellence are adhered to here: bright, sharp, smooth, punchy, deep, and looks great from all angles. Starting with brightness, the Find X2 Pro has a max peak brightness of between 800 nits and 1,200 nits. That’s compared to the 600 nits of the Reno 10 X Zoom – a considerable step up. This extra backlight really helps with outdoor viewing, even in bright sunlight.

As for resolution, it climbs up to WQHD+, which translates to 513 pixels-per-inch (PPI). Considering the iPhone 11 Pro’s screen has a 458PPI and is plenty sharp, the Find X2 Pro is a dream on the pixel-front, just like the S20 Plus. It’s smooth like the S20 Plus, too, with a 120Hz refresh rate that flows like a curling stone gliding across an ice rink. Coupled with a 240Hz touch refresh rate, like all the S20s, the Oppo Find X2 Pro can read taps and swipes faster than it can display them, making for an instantaneous feeling interface.

The tech behind the screen is also standout, a Samsung-made AMOLED panel that’s loaded up with typical OLED traits – inky, deep blacks, zingy, vibrant colours, and decent viewing angles. Oppo offers up plenty of screen options too, from simple settings like dark mode, eye-care, through to more advanced features like ambient colour temperature sensing – pretty much the same as TrueTone on iPhones.

There’s also scope to customise the perceived resolution and refresh rate of the screen in a bid to save battery power too; and then there’s Oppo’s proprietary secret upscaling sauce.

A big name for something that could go unnoticed, Oppo’s 01 Ultra Vision Engine helps upscale content from 30fps to 60fps and also turns standard dynamic range video into video that takes advantage of the Find X2 Pro’s 10-bit HDR display. The feature is certified to work across Netflix and YouTube, the two services most will likely be streaming content on, and can be turned on or off in the settings.

On the subject of credentials, the phone’s also DCI-P3 rated at 100%, showing off colours accurately, and even the glass on top is flagship-grade, with Gorilla Glass 6 keeping the Find X2 Pro’s screen feeling sleek and looking scratch-free.

Oppo Find X2 Pro Performance – Powerful and spacious

A flagship phone needs flagship power, and the Oppo Find X2 Pro doesn’t disappoint with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset combined with 12GB RAM. The 865 is our preferred chip of 2020, along with Huawei’s Kirin 990, as found in the folding Mate Xs, as it seems to handle the heat that bit better than the Exynos chips found in global editions of the Samsung S20 phones.

The Snapdragon 865 also benchmarks incredibly well, with a Geekbench multi-core score of 3319, and a single-core score of 901. That’s about on-par with the Galaxy S20 Plus, falling behind the iPhone 11 Pro, but not by much. As for Antutu, it scores 596,354, making it the first phone we’ve tested to trump Apple’s new flagship, which ‘only’ reached 558,778 in the benchmark.

Practically speaking, the Find X2 Pro didn’t slow down or stutter with us, and nothing gave it a reason to pause in real-world use, whether we were 4K filming or 3D gaming.

Better yet, Oppo has loaded up a giant 512GB storage in the Find X2 Pro. That’s four times the capacity of the £999 Galaxy S20 Plus, and eight times that found in the £1,049 iPhone 11 Pro. This extra space makes it the best phone you can buy if you’re a file-hoarder, and a fan of massive, 1GB+ games.

Oppo Find X2 Pro camera – An excellent snapper

To succeed in today’s crowded flagship world, Oppo needs a killer camera phone. The Reno 10 X Zoom was incredible given its periscope camera’s reach, but its primary camera’s picture quality was never mind-blowing. Now, however, Oppo’s flagship is battling with the big boys, and the once trademark over the top Oppo processing has been dialled way back.

While the S20 Plus is still a great camera phone, it isn’t best-in-class, and on paper, the Find X2 Pro beats both the S20 Plus and the iPhone 11 Pro when it comes to zoom. It also outguns them with its resolution, with the phone’s primary camera featuring Sony’s new 12-bit IMX689 sensor with a large 1/1.4” size and 1.12-micron pixels.

The 13MP periscope camera offers up a 10x hybrid zoom and a 60x digital zoom. Oppo doesn’t state the camera’s focal length, but we’re guessing it’s 5x that of the primary camera, based on the results we were getting from it.

Next up, is a high-resolution 48MP ultra-wide camera, which features a tried and tested, Sony IMX586 sensor, and an f/2.32 lens. There’s no time of flight (ToF) sensor here, but the phone still captures portrait mode shots complete with background defocus effects that are accurate for the most part.

Generally speaking, the Oppo Find X2 Pro’s camera is excellent. It snaps pictures quickly; they look sharp provided your hand’s steady, and across lighting conditions, it impresses. This is true of all three cameras, and night mode works across them all – unlike on the Reno 10 X Zoom.

The new Sony sensor is also a clarity whizz, with 100% of its pixels engaged for focusing, traditional camera phones only engage 3% of theirs’. Whether it’s this or Oppo’s imaging software, the result is a camera phone that reliably locks onto a target. The ultra-wide lens can also focus as close as 2.5cm for striking macro shots, bettering the S20-series, who’s widest angle lens is fixed focus.

As for overall image quality, in good light, the 12MP images the phone captures look realistic and detailed, so there’s no need to override the default resolution and boost it to 48MP unless you’re shooting 12-bit RAW photos – a trick usually reserved for prosumer cameras. White balance isn’t as even across the Find X2 Pro’s three cameras as it is on the Galaxy S20 Plus or the iPhone 11 Pro, but standalone, each camera’s pictures are where they need to be.

As the lights go down, auto night mode kicks in, and it does a solid job of pulling detail out of even the darkest shadows. The Find X2 Pro is slightly better than the Galaxy S20 Plus in the dark, competing directly with Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro, Huawei’s finest, and the Pixel 4’s Night Sight mode.

Video on the Find X2 Pro also looks stand out, especially when showcased on that glorious screen. With up to 4K capture, it grabs crisp clarity – and for now, we’re okay with no 8K recording, as found on the S20 Plus.

The Ultra Steady mode boosts image stabilisation and drops the resolution to 1080p for silky, GoPro-like video, and the phone’s improved focusing is showcased in video beautifully. Nighttime video capture is hit and miss (more miss), but that can be said of all camera phones today.

The Find X2 Pro also has a high-resolution, 32MP selfie camera, and this is absolutely up to the task. That said, if you can, try and use the primary camera most of the time, do – it’s exceptional.



Oppo Find X2 Pro software – Much improved, but not perfect

Running Android 10 with full access to Google’s Play Store and other services, the Find X2-series shouldn’t leave you with any cause for concern when it comes to apps. Additionally, Oppo has revised its interface, Color OS.

Color OS was once incredibly overbearing on the Reno 10 X Zoom, but on the Find X2 Pro, it’s much, much better. As you swipe through home screens and the apps tray, it’s clear that Oppo hasn’t loaded its new phone with anywhere near as much bloatware as it once did. There’s no Oppo Store for a confusing multi app-store experience, none of the random, third-party apps and just a smattering of handy Oppo highlights, like a voice recorder and note-taking tool.

Gliding at 120Hz, there’s a lot to be said for simply swiping through the silky smooth UI. With plenty of customisation tools in the settings ranging from screen colour calibration, through to gesture navigation control, if you want to tinker and make it your own, you can.

We quite like the Smart Assistant screen to the left of the home screen – it’s similar to OnePlus’s ‘Shelf’, and serves as a home for a few app shortcuts and chunkable bits of info – weather, steps etc. That said, we’d have also liked the option to be able to switch it off, which we couldn’t find.

Oppo Find X2 Pro battery life – Plenty of juice

The Find X2 Pro doesn’t offer up wireless charging. That’s one of the most significant drawbacks of the device, which says a lot because, for many, it really won’t be that big a deal. What it does support, however, is 65W wired charging so that you can power it up in little more than 35 minutes, from 0-100%.

At 4260mAh, despite the X2 Pro packing a smaller battery capacity than the giant 5000mAh cell in the Galaxy S20 Ultra, we found it to perform better (than the Exynos version). Additionally, our S20 devices got a bit warm in our time with them. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 865 powered Find X2 Pro stayed relatively cool, even when fast charging.

We comfortably made it through a full day with the X2 Pro, with plenty of photography, video capture and browsing. It won’t extend to two days, but if you’re careful, you could still have enough by bedtime for the first part of your next day.

Should you buy the Oppo Find X2 Pro?

Oppo has hit the target with its Find X2 Pro. The design, screen and camera are all stunning. While it might lack a couple of bells and whistles found in the best from Apple and Samsung, and it certainly isn’t cheap at £1,099; it’s a cracking smartphone. The fact it packing 512GB storage as standard charges incredibly quickly and lasts a whole day only cements its position as one of the best flagships of 2020.

