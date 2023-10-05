Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

HP announces battery-powered desktop PC

Hewlett-Packard has announced the HP Envy Move PC, a battery-powered desktop PC.

The HP Envy Move PC is a 23.8-inch all-in-one desktop PC that can run off a 6-cell 83 Wh battery. Together with its discrete handle and a self-deploying, durability-tested kickstand, the idea is that you can freely position it anywhere around the home without worrying too much about power points.

It even comes with a stylish back pocket in which you can store the bundled wireless keyboard while you lug the Envy Move PC around your home. Said keyboard comes with an integrated touchpad, so you won’t need to worry about what to do with that mouse.

The battery can apparently supply up to 4 hours of battery life, while the included 90W power adapter can supply a 50% charge in 45 minutes.

HP Envy Move PC battery powered desktop

Aside from these portability-focused features, the HP Envy Move PC seems to come with a solid spec. That includes a QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display, adaptive surround sound speakers from B&O, and up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, together with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory and up to 1TB of storage.

Video calls are handled by an integrated HP Wide Vision 5MP camera, which comes with a manual shutter control for added privacy. Connectivity includes a single USB Type-A 10Gbps port, one USB Type-C 10Gbps port, and one HDMI Video in.

The HP Envy Move PC is available to buy now from the HP.com website for a starting price of $899.99. We hadn’t received any UK launch details at the time of writing, but we’ll keep you posted.

