British Grand Prix: How to watch F1 free live on TV and online

Despite a spirited chase by Carlos Sainz in Montreal, Max Verstappen and Red Bull still prevailed. But the pace shown by the Prancing Horses suggests Red Bull won’t have everything their own way, even if they’re in command of both the drivers and constructors championships.

We’re back at the British Grand Prix, the scene of last year’s biggest flashpoints as Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton clashed on the first lap. That’s unlikely to happen this year with Mercedes’ weaker performance this season, but who’s to rule the Silver Arrows out of contention completely. It’s both Hamilton’s and George Russell’s home race, and the former at least tends to bring out one of his best performances at the storied Silverstone track.

They will be many topics that dominate discussion over the course of the weekend (both on and, sadly, off the track), but Silverstone sees the return of the all-female W Series where homegrown driver Jamie Chadwick will be looking to score another victory to add to her tally.

This could be quite a competitive weekend with teams bringing more upgrades as the season reaches its mid-point. If you’re looking to catch the action this weekend, here’s how to watch the British F1 Grand Prix for free on TV and online.

What time does the British Grand Prix start?

The British Grand Prix will be shown on Channel 4, Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in 4K HDR. The race starts at 3pm UK time on Sunday July 3rd.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 1st July

1pm – Practice 1

4pm – Practice 2

Saturday 2nd July

12pm – Practice 3

3pm – British Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 3rd July

3pm – British Grand Prix race

How to watch the British F1 Grand Prix 2022 for free

As part of the rights agreement in the UK, Channel 4 gets to show the British Grand Prix on terrestrial TV. If you don’t have access to Sky Sports, Channel 4’s coverage is the next best option.

If you’re a Sky subscriber then you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

Unlike Channel 4 viewers who can only watch in HD, Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers will be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

Another means of catching the action is by picking up a NOW Sports Pass, which costs either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month, which for July includes the Austrian and French Grand Prix.

