 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

British Grand Prix: How to watch F1 free live on TV and online

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Despite a spirited chase by Carlos Sainz in Montreal, Max Verstappen and Red Bull still prevailed. But the pace shown by the Prancing Horses suggests Red Bull won’t have everything their own way, even if they’re in command of both the drivers and constructors championships.

We’re back at the British Grand Prix, the scene of last year’s biggest flashpoints as Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton clashed on the first lap. That’s unlikely to happen this year with Mercedes’ weaker performance this season, but who’s to rule the Silver Arrows out of contention completely. It’s both Hamilton’s and George Russell’s home race, and the former at least tends to bring out one of his best performances at the storied Silverstone track.

They will be many topics that dominate discussion over the course of the weekend (both on and, sadly, off the track), but Silverstone sees the return of the all-female W Series where homegrown driver Jamie Chadwick will be looking to score another victory to add to her tally.

This could be quite a competitive weekend with teams bringing more upgrades as the season reaches its mid-point. If you’re looking to catch the action this weekend, here’s how to watch the British F1 Grand Prix for free on TV and online.

What time does the British Grand Prix start?

The British Grand Prix will be shown on Channel 4, Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in 4K HDR. The race starts at 3pm UK time on Sunday July 3rd.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 1st July

  • 1pm – Practice 1
  • 4pm – Practice 2

Saturday 2nd July

  • 12pm – Practice 3
  • 3pm – British Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 3rd July

  • 3pm – British Grand Prix race

How to watch the British F1 Grand Prix 2022 for free

As part of the rights agreement in the UK, Channel 4 gets to show the British Grand Prix on terrestrial TV. If you don’t have access to Sky Sports, Channel 4’s coverage is the next best option.

If you’re a Sky subscriber then you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

Unlike Channel 4 viewers who can only watch in HD, Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers will be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription

Looking to catch the F1 action in 4K HDR? You’ll need a subscription to Sky to see it

  • Sky
View Deal

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

Another means of catching the action is by picking up a NOW Sports Pass, which costs either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month, which for July includes the Austrian and French Grand Prix.

You might like…

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Release date, price, trailers and gameplay

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Release date, price, trailers and gameplay

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
Raspberry Pi Pico W adds Wi-Fi and costs just $6

Raspberry Pi Pico W adds Wi-Fi and costs just $6

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Samsung Gaming Hub unites Xbox, Stadia, GeForce Now and all your cloud faves

Samsung Gaming Hub unites Xbox, Stadia, GeForce Now and all your cloud faves

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
How to watch Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: What time do the final episodes arrive?

How to watch Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: What time do the final episodes arrive?

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Apple CarPlay could let you pay for petrol, but it won’t cost any less

Apple CarPlay could let you pay for petrol, but it won’t cost any less

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
You can now play Xbox games directly on a Samsung TV – here’s how

You can now play Xbox games directly on a Samsung TV – here’s how

Chris Smith 19 hours ago

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.