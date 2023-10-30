Apple is hosting its spookiest Apple event yet and we’re all invited. Here’s when and where you can catch Apple’s Scary Fast live stream.

Apple announced a date for its annual October event last week. Keep reading to find everything you need to know, including what we’re expecting, where you can watch the keynote and the rather unusual time it’ll take place…

How to watch Apple’s Scary Fast event

Apple’s Scary Fast event will take place on October 30 at 11:59pm GMT. That’s midnight tonight for anyone in the UK.

If you’re in the US, you can expect the event to kick off at a slightly more reasonable 5pm PT/8pm ET.

There are a couple of different places you can catch this online-only event live, including YouTube, Apple’s website and the Apple TV app.

Come back to this page when the clock strikes midnight to stream the Apple event, or head directly to YouTube now to set a reminder to notify you when the keynote kicks off later tonight.

You can also visit Apple’s events page to add a reminder to your calendar or head directly to the Apple website or Apple TV app on your preferred device at midnight tonight.

What we expect

The main announcement we’re expecting from Apple’s October event is the Apple M3 desktop processor.

We’re also anticipating major updates to several of Apple’s Mac lines to go hand-in-hand with the M3 launch. Devices rumoured to be getting an M3 upgrade include the 24-inch iMac and the MacBook Pro.

Apple typically debuts the latest updates to its iPad lines during its October events but we don’t think that’ll be the case this year. The GIF shared alongside the event announcement features the classic Mac logo, prompting us to anticipate a new range of Mac computers over the usual tablet update.

We’ll be covering the Scary Fast event as it happens so don’t worry if it’s past your bedtime. You can always check back on Trusted Reviews the next morning to catch everything you missed or visit the website to hear about all the news as it’s announced.