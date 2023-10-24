Apple confirms ‘Scary Fast’ October 30 event – M3 Mac models expected

Apple has confirmed it will host an October 30 event, where it is expected to announce brand new Mac projects running its latest silicon.

The pre-Halloween event, tag-lined “Scary Fast”, will take place at the unorthodox time of 5pm Pacific Time, which means a late one for Brits who’ll need to stay up until 1am to catch the show live.

The name for the event suggests Apple will debut Mac computers rocking the as-yet-unannounced M3 Apple Silicon desktop processors. Recent reports have suggested the 24-inch iMac – last updated with the M1 chip in early 2021 – is due an update.

We could also see new versions of the MacBook Pro, although most rumours suggest an Apple MacBook Air with M3 won’t arrive until next year.

Apple often debuts iPads at its October events, but the animated GIF shared with the announcement (below) simply shows the classic Mac logo with a Halloween twist. Those seeking a brand new iPad Pro may have to wait until next year, but there’s always a chance Apple could spring the updated model upon us next week.

The next version of the iPad Pro was recently tipped to be the biggest update in years, with a refined design and OLED displays.

There were concerns Apple may not hold an October event this year, and would hold off on launching the M3 range of Mac computers until 2024. However, it’s a Halloween treat rather than a trick for Apple fans, who’ll get one more product launch before the year is out.

We’ll be covering the event as it happens, despite the late start time, so set your alarm clocks and enjoy some late night Apple action with us. What are you hoping to see from the Scary Fast showcase? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.