Mac devices have a broad selection of accessibility features to take advantage of and they’re easy to find in the settings. Here’s how to turn on accessibility features on MacOS.

At WWDC, Apple announced new accessibility features for MacOS Sonoma. The new features include support for Made for iPhone hearing devices, Live Speech to type during calls and conversations, phonetic suggestions during Voice Control and the ability to pause animated images such as GIFs in Messages and Safari. You can also customise text size across Mac apps and use VoiceOver within Xcode.

All those features will be available will MacOS 14 Sonoma is available to the general public, expected to be in September or October of this year. For now, here’s how to turn on the accessibility features available in MacOS Ventura right now.

Step

1 Select the Apple icon In the top left corner of your Mac, click the Apple icon to open a drop-down menu. Step

2 Click System Settings Select System Settings from the drop-down menu. Step

3 Head to Accessibility Now System Settings is open, click Accessibility on the left. You can now see all the accessibility features you can dive into and turn on or off.