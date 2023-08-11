How to stream Burnley vs Manchester City live online on any device

It’s here – the first match of the 2023/24 English Premier League season takes place today, with defending champions Man City taking on Burnley. Here’s how to stream the match from any device.

While it’s been a summer filled with tremendous sport, from the ongoing Women’s World Cup to the nailbiting Ashes cricket series it’s still great to have the Premier League back once again.

This year we’re kicking things off on a Friday night, with Pep’s triumphant treble winners Man City taking the short trip to Turf Moor to take on Championship winners Burnley.

Burnley, managed by Man City’s legendary former defender and captain Vincent Kompany, took the Championship by storm last season, casting off stereotypes and playing some truly impressive free-flowing football. Of course, it’ll be much harder to accomplish this against a Man City side boasting new signings like Josko Gvardiol and last season’s stars like Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland.

Burnley vs Man City kick-off time

Burnley vs Man City will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Friday 11 August. The game is being played at Turf Moor in Burnley.

How to watch Burnley vs Man City live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to the first match of 2023/24 Premier League season. Coverage starts at 6:30pm on Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Main Event. The match will also be available in 4K HDR if you have the right equipment.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW and this works across devices like tablets, phones, games consoles and through a laptop.

How to listen to Burnley vs Man City for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky Sports you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Burnley vs Man City commentary here.

