How to stream Bosch: Legacy in the UK for free

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

Bosch is back. A mere year after what was expected to be the detective’s final appearance, Bosch: Legacy brings the titular character back for another round. Here’s how to watch the show in the UK and elsewhere.

Picking up after the final series of Bosch, Bosch: Legacy reunites us with the retired homicide detective – played fantastically by Titus Welliver – as he starts a new life as a private detective. Madison Lintz also returns as Bosch’s daughter Maddie.

Amazon has altered the release schedule for Bosch: Legacy, so read on for all the details on how to stream the show for free.

How to watch Bosch: Legacy for free

The next iteration of the Bosch series is moving away from its home on Prime Video, however it’s not going far.

Bosch: Legacy is available to stream on Amazon Freevee. Previously called IMDBtv, this is a free and ad-supported tier inside Prime Video that houses many movies and TV shows.

Moving to Freevee means this new Bosch show is free to watch, as long as you’re happy to put up with a couple of ads.

If you’ve got an Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Freevee app should be visible on the device’s homescreen – or you can just search for Bosch: Legacy. Elsewhere, the Freevee channel is found inside the Prime Video app so it’s available anywhere you’ll find that app, like smart TVs and on the web.

When do new episodes of Bosch: Legacy arrive?

While all previous series of Bosch have dropped with all the episodes available to binge straight away, this time it’s a little different. On release day (May 6) Freevee will drop four episodes, with another two episodes arriving each Friday after.

The series will consist of 10 episodes, with the final two dropping on May 27.

Is Bosch: Legacy available in 4K HDR?

Sadly it doesn’t seem like Bosch: Legacy will be available in either 4K or HDR, a shame considering all the previous series of the show are available to stream in that format via Prime Video. Hopefully, Freevee will support 4K and HDR in the future.

Bosch: Legacy trailer

Not sure if Bosch: Legacy is your thing? See below for a quick look at the show.

In terms of the storyline for the show, Freevee summarises the first season by saying, “Harry Bosch embarks on the next chapter of his career and finds himself working as a private investigator with his one-time enemy, Honey “Money” Chandler. The show will follow the trajectory of a cop from police academy to street, as Bosch’s daughter, Maddie, joins the force.”

