How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Netflix and Amazon are constantly expanding their 4K HDR offerings, but finding High Dynamic Range content isn’t exactly straightforward on either service. Here’s how to simplify your super-sharp streaming experience.
HDR, or High Dynamic Range, makes for better contrast, greater brightness levels and a wider colour palette. It’s the ability of a TV to display a more ‘dynamic’ range of colours – brighter whites, deeper blacks and so on.
Not only are HDR-ready TVs now pretty mainstream, but major streaming services including Amazon, Netflix and Rakuten, have also rolled out support for the technology, whether it’s vanilla HDR10, or the dynamic metadata versions in Dolby Vision HDR or HDR10+.
Amazon’s Prime Video platform supports HDR10+, while Netflix has placed itself in the Dolby Vision camp.
Unfortunately, it’s not always easy to find that 4K HDR content. Let’s take a look at each service.
How to find HDR content on Netflix
There are some requirements you’ll need to hit, in order to get access to HDR content.
First, you’ll need a 4K smart TV that supports either Dolby Vision/HDR10 and the Netflix app. If you’re watching from a device (Blu-ray player etc), it needs to be connected to the TV via an HDMI port that supports HDCP 2.2 or later (usually the HDMI 1 connection). Netflix recommends you have a steady internet connection of 25Mbps, with streaming quality set to High.
Last, but not least, you’ll need to subscribe to Netflix’s Ultra HD Premium plan, which gives you access to 4K content and the ability to watch on four screens at a time and download on four devices, too.
Got all that? Good. The next step is actually finding the content. If you have a compatible 4K TV, you’ll see a HDR or Dolby Vision logo on Netflix’s HDR-ready titles. Strangely, there isn’t a dedicated HDR section in the Netflix app, so beyond searching for ‘HDR’, this is the best way to find content.
Which titles are supported, though? We’ve listed the ones we know of to help you find the films and TV shows you want to watch in glorious 4K HDR.
- 13 Reasons Why (series 2)
- 22 July
- A Futile and Stupid Gesture
- A Series of Unfortunate Events (series 2 and 3)
- After Life
- Alexa & Katie
- All About the Washingtons
- Altered Carbon
- American Vandal (series 2)
- Animal World
- Annihilation
- Atypical (series 2)
- Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever
- Bird Box
- Black Mirror (series 4)
- Blame
- Bloodline
- Bright
- Chasing Coral
- Chef’s Table
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- Death Note
- Dirty John
- Dogs
- Dynasty
- Ellen Degeneres: Relatable
- Everything Sucks
- Extinction
- Fire Chases
- First They Killed My Father
- Flavours of Youth: International Version
- Friends From College
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias One Show Fits All
- Game Over, Man
- Girl Boss
- GLOW
- Godless
- Godzilla – Planet of the Monsters
- Godzilla 2 – City on the Edge of Battle
- Godzilla 3- The Planet Eater
- Grace and Frankie (Season 5)
- Hibana Spark
- High flying Bird
- Hold the Dark
- Knights of Sidonia
- Losers
- Lost in Space
- Maniac
- Marco Polo
- Marco Polo: One Hundred Eyes
- Medal of Honor
- Marvel’s Daredevil
- Marvel’s Iron Fist
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Series 2)
- Marvel’s Luke Cage
- Marvel’s The Defenders
- Marvel’s The Punisher
- Meridian
- MindHunter
- Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
- Mute
- Narcos
- Naked
- Next Gen
- Nocturne
- Okja
- On My Block
- Our Souls at Night
- Outlaw King
- Ozark
- Pee Wee’s Big Holiday
- Perfume
- Polar
- Prince of Peoria
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
- Rapture
- Reversing Roe
- Roma
- Rotten
- Russian Doll
- Salt Fat Acid Heat
- Samurai Gourmet
- Sandy Wexler
- Santa Clarita Diet
- Seven Seconds
- Sex Education
- She’s Gotta Have It
- Somebody Feed Phil
- Sparks
- Springsteen on Broadway
- Star Trek: Discovery
- Stranger Things (season 2)
- Take Your Pills
- Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour
- The Babysitter
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- The Christmas Chronicles
- The Cloverfield Paradox
- The Do-Over
- The Final Table
- The Good Cop
- The Haunting of Hill House
- The House of Flowers
- The Innocents
- The Innocent Man
- The Kominsky Method
- The OA
- The Order
- The Other Side of the Wind
- The Ranch (Part 5)
- The Week Of
- The Ridiculous Six
- The Siege of Jadotville
- The Umbrella Academy
- Travellers (Season 3)
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
- Velvet Buzzsaw
- War Machine
- Wanderlust
How to find HDR content on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon beat Netflix to the 4K HDR party, but it’s just as tricky, if not more so, to find HDR-ready content in the Prime Video app. You can stream 4K UHD content, or if you prefer, purchase it outright.
You’ll need an internet connection of at least 15Mbps to watch content in 4K HDR, and be sure to update the firmware on any device you’re using to ensure you’re on the latest spec.
Like Netflix, the best it can do is show an HDR logo next to selected titles if you have a compatible TV. What follows is a list of what we can surmise is available on the platform, though we’re still waiting for confirmation on a number of titles.
- 21 Jump Street
- All or Nothing: Manchester City
- All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks
- All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines
- All the Money in the World
- Baby Driver
- Black Panther
- Bosch (S1-4)
- Chi-raq
- Concussion
- Elysium
- Fleabag
- Frontier
- Fury
- Ghostbusters
- Goliath (S1-2)
- Good Girls Revolt
- Goosebumps
- Grimsby
- Gringo
- Hancock
- Homecoming (S1)
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- I Love Dick
- Inferno
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Le Mans: Racing is Everything
- Long Strange Trip
- Lore (S1 & 2)
- Mad Dogs
- Men in Black 3
- Money Monster
- Moonlight
- Mozart in the Jungle (S1-4)
- One Mississippi
- Only the Brave
- Passengers
- Peter Rabbit
- Red Oaks
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
- Risen
- Roman J. Israel, Esq.
- Sausage Party
- Salt
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Smurfs 2
- The 5th Wave
- The Amazing Spiderman 2
- The Angry Birds Movie
- The Dangerous Book for Boys
- The Dark Tower
- The Grand Tour (S1-3)
- The Gymkhana Files
- The Last Tycoon
- The Man in the High Castle (S1-3)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (S1-2)
- The Night Before
- The Romanoffs
- The Shallows
- The Tick
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
- Total Recall (2012)
- Transparent (S1-4)
- When the Bough Breaks
- Z: The Beginning of Everything
