How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Netflix and Amazon are constantly expanding their 4K HDR offerings, but finding High Dynamic Range content isn’t exactly straightforward on either service. Here’s how to simplify your super-sharp streaming experience.

HDR, or High Dynamic Range, makes for better contrast, greater brightness levels and a wider colour palette. It’s the ability of a TV to display a more ‘dynamic’ range of colours – brighter whites, deeper blacks and so on.

Not only are HDR-ready TVs now pretty mainstream, but major streaming services including Amazon, Netflix and Rakuten, have also rolled out support for the technology, whether it’s vanilla HDR10, or the dynamic metadata versions in Dolby Vision HDR or HDR10+.

Amazon’s Prime Video platform supports HDR10+, while Netflix has placed itself in the Dolby Vision camp.

Unfortunately, it’s not always easy to find that 4K HDR content. Let’s take a look at each service.

How to find HDR content on Netflix

There are some requirements you’ll need to hit, in order to get access to HDR content.

First, you’ll need a 4K smart TV that supports either Dolby Vision/HDR10 and the Netflix app. If you’re watching from a device (Blu-ray player etc), it needs to be connected to the TV via an HDMI port that supports HDCP 2.2 or later (usually the HDMI 1 connection). Netflix recommends you have a steady internet connection of 25Mbps, with streaming quality set to High.

Last, but not least, you’ll need to subscribe to Netflix’s Ultra HD Premium plan, which gives you access to 4K content and the ability to watch on four screens at a time and download on four devices, too.

Got all that? Good. The next step is actually finding the content. If you have a compatible 4K TV, you’ll see a HDR or Dolby Vision logo on Netflix’s HDR-ready titles. Strangely, there isn’t a dedicated HDR section in the Netflix app, so beyond searching for ‘HDR’, this is the best way to find content.

Which titles are supported, though? We’ve listed the ones we know of to help you find the films and TV shows you want to watch in glorious 4K HDR.

13 Reasons Why (series 2)

22 July

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

A Series of Unfortunate Events (series 2 and 3)

After Life

Alexa & Katie

All About the Washingtons

Altered Carbon

American Vandal (series 2)

Animal World

Annihilation

Atypical (series 2)

Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever

Bird Box

Black Mirror (series 4)

Blame

Bloodline

Bright

Chasing Coral

Chef’s Table

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Death Note

Dirty John

Dogs

Dynasty

Ellen Degeneres: Relatable

Everything Sucks

Extinction

Fire Chases

First They Killed My Father

Flavours of Youth: International Version

Friends From College

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias One Show Fits All

Game Over, Man

Girl Boss

GLOW

Godless

Godzilla – Planet of the Monsters

Godzilla 2 – City on the Edge of Battle

Godzilla 3- The Planet Eater

Grace and Frankie (Season 5)

Hibana Spark

High flying Bird

Hold the Dark

Knights of Sidonia

Losers

Lost in Space

Maniac

Marco Polo

Marco Polo: One Hundred Eyes

Medal of Honor

Marvel’s Daredevil

Marvel’s Iron Fist

Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Series 2)

Marvel’s Luke Cage

Marvel’s The Defenders

Marvel’s The Punisher

Meridian

MindHunter

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Mute

Narcos

Naked

Next Gen

Nocturne

Okja

On My Block

Our Souls at Night

Outlaw King

Ozark

Pee Wee’s Big Holiday

Perfume

Polar

Prince of Peoria

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle

Rapture

Reversing Roe

Roma

Rotten

Russian Doll

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Samurai Gourmet

Sandy Wexler

Santa Clarita Diet

Seven Seconds

Sex Education

She’s Gotta Have It

Somebody Feed Phil

Sparks

Springsteen on Broadway

Star Trek: Discovery

Stranger Things (season 2)

Take Your Pills

Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour

The Babysitter

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Christmas Chronicles

The Cloverfield Paradox

The Do-Over

The Final Table

The Good Cop

The Haunting of Hill House

The House of Flowers

The Innocents

The Innocent Man

The Kominsky Method

The OA

The Order

The Other Side of the Wind

The Ranch (Part 5)

The Week Of

The Ridiculous Six

The Siege of Jadotville

The Umbrella Academy

Travellers (Season 3)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Velvet Buzzsaw

War Machine

Wanderlust

How to find HDR content on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon beat Netflix to the 4K HDR party, but it’s just as tricky, if not more so, to find HDR-ready content in the Prime Video app. You can stream 4K UHD content, or if you prefer, purchase it outright.

You’ll need an internet connection of at least 15Mbps to watch content in 4K HDR, and be sure to update the firmware on any device you’re using to ensure you’re on the latest spec.

Like Netflix, the best it can do is show an HDR logo next to selected titles if you have a compatible TV. What follows is a list of what we can surmise is available on the platform, though we’re still waiting for confirmation on a number of titles.

21 Jump Street

All or Nothing: Manchester City

All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks

All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines

All the Money in the World

Baby Driver

Black Panther

Bosch (S1-4)

Chi-raq

Concussion

Elysium

Fleabag

Frontier

Fury

Ghostbusters

Goliath (S1-2)

Good Girls Revolt

Goosebumps

Grimsby

Gringo

Hancock

Homecoming (S1)

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Love Dick

Inferno

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Le Mans: Racing is Everything

Long Strange Trip

Lore (S1 & 2)

Mad Dogs

Men in Black 3

Money Monster

Moonlight

Mozart in the Jungle (S1-4)

One Mississippi

Only the Brave

Passengers

Peter Rabbit

Red Oaks

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Risen

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Sausage Party

Salt

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Smurfs 2

The 5th Wave

The Amazing Spiderman 2

The Angry Birds Movie

The Dangerous Book for Boys

The Dark Tower

The Grand Tour (S1-3)

The Gymkhana Files

The Last Tycoon

The Man in the High Castle (S1-3)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (S1-2)

The Night Before

The Romanoffs

The Shallows

The Tick

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Total Recall (2012)

Transparent (S1-4)

When the Bough Breaks

Z: The Beginning of Everything

