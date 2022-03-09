Gotham Knights finally gets a release date

WB Games Montreal has come out with a release date for its game Gotham Knights, which suffered multiple delays last year.

We now know that the game will release this year, on October 25. It was officially announced on Twitter via the Gotham Knights account.

This DC title is expected to be a co-op game and will feature some of the biggest names in Gotham, including Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin and Red Hood.

In this universe, Batman has been taken down, leaving the city in the trusty hands of the Gotham Knights. These characters will team up to take on the Court of Owls, which any DC fans should know as the secret society of Gotham that houses all of the wealthiest and influential figures.

With other big name villains like Mr Freeze rumoured to be a part of the adventure, Gotham Knights should be a great distraction while we wait on other Warner DC titles, such as Suicide Squad, which has also been delayed until 2023.

The last time heard about the game was last year, when the latest story trailer dropped on YouTube. At the time the trailer did not feature a release date, though it’s unlikely we were supposed to be waiting this long.

The game was originally planned to launch last year but ended up being pushed back to 2022 since the developers wanted more time on the project to deliver the best possible experience to fans.

And it seems that the end of 2022 is enough time for the developers to create the Gotham they want, hopefully, it’ll be what the fans want as well.

And for more news on the latest games make sure to keep checking back in with Trusted Reviews.