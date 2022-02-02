 large image

Suicide Squad game ‘delayed until 2023’, killing Justice League will have to wait

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game has been pushed back until 2023, according to reports citing development sources.

The big DC-licensed title, which is being developed by UK studio Rocksteady Games, looks to be the latest Warner Bros. game to suffer from lengthy production delays, Bloomberg reports.

The game was scheduled to be launched in 2022, but DC fans are probably going to have to wait until next year to play the title made by the studio behind the classic Batman Arkham series, which hasn’t launched a game in five years.

This is despite the launch of the game’s first gameplay trailer at The Game Awards in December which ended by quoting a 2022 release date for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. That now doesn’t appear to be the case, despite the game looking pretty far along in its development.

However, a tweet from WarnerMedia CEO Jason Killar late last month seemed to suggest something was up. It mentioned Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights among its highlights for 2022. Today’s report appears to confirm those suspicions, although the game’s official Twitter account still lists a 2022 release date.

The high-profile title, which is set to see the fabled team of anti-heroes led by Arkham Asylum inmates like the en vogue Harley Quinn, battling to save the world from a Brainiac invasion.

Apparently, he’s brainwashed some of the top Justice League members, like Superman and Green Lantern, who have to be assassinated if the planet is to be saved. Wonder Woman isn’t under Brainaiac’s control and Batman isn’t in the game, making the first ‘Arkham’ title not led by the Caped Crusader.

Warner has struggled to meet its targets for key gaming franchises since the pandemic, with the aforementioned Harry Potters spin-off Hogwarts Legacy and a new Lego Star Wars game scheduled to arrive in 2021.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.
