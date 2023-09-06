Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google leaks 360-degree Pixel 8 Pro render

Google has leaked the Pixel 8 Pro once again, this time in the form of a 360-degree render.

Last week Google let slip an image seemingly showing the Pixel 8 Pro in a rather fetching porcelain hue. Now the company has seemingly gone one better and has leaked a full 360-degree render.

Twitter/X user Dylan Roussel has discovered a webpage on Google’s website that appears to be a ‘Pixel Simulator’. In it, you get a complete look at Google’s forthcoming flagship from all angles.

Unsurprisingly, that webpage has since been pulled, but not before the poster obtained corroborating screen grabs.

As the poster notes, this comprehensive look confirms a number of details about the Pixel 8 Pro, including the presence of a SIM card tray (so Google isn’t going all-in on eSIM just yet) and the much-rumoured body temperature sensor, as well as showcasing the Pro’s colour options.

As well as this fancy 360-degree render, the website features an image of the Pixel 8 Pro in blue, from a similar jaunty angle to the Pixel 7 Pro image pictured above, as well as from the front.

Google is only a month away from officially announcing its new smartphone range, with an October 4 hardware event set to take place in New York at 3pm UK time.

Alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, we’re expecting Google to unveil its second-generation Pixel Watch after a flawed yet promising smartwatch debut late last year. We wouldn’t discount the possibility of new Pixel Buds, new Pixelbook laptops, and new charging accessories either.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves though. On this evidence, Google might just have more to tell us (albeit unwittingly) before October 4.

