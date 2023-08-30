Google leaks Pixel 8 Pro – and perhaps Pixel Watch 2

Google has confirmed a Pixel hardware event will take place on October 4 and has duly leaked what appears to be the Pixel 8 Pro handset.

An image on the Google Store website, spotted by @Android_Setting on X (formerly known as Twitter) appears to show the Pixel 8 Pro in an attractive porcelain hue.

How do we know it’s the Pixel 8 Pro? After all, it doesn’t look noticeably different from the Pixel 7 phone. Well, it’s our old friend, the descriptive alt text of the image, which reads: “A person takes a call on a Pixel 8 Pro phone in Porcelain.”

It’s also possible the image shows a Pixel Watch 2 with a matching porcelain band. However, it’s also difficult to be sure, given the second-generation device may not have any physical differences to the slightly underwhelming original Pixel Watch.

The image in question appeared in a promo page for “Google Subscriptions & Services” on the Google Store, the leaker said. However, the Phone Plan element of that page has now been deleted, presumably after the slip-up was spotted.

The good news is, there won’t be long to wait before we see the phone and potentially the next-generation watch. Google has scheduled its Pixel hardware event for just five weeks from now.

We’ll be covering the Pixel hardware launch on October 4 in full. Tune in at 3pm UK time for the announcements as they happen, complete with the reaction and analysis.