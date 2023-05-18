Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Pixel 8 Pro could turn up the heat with body temp thermometer

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Google Pixel 8 Pro will include a thermometer for measuring body temperature, according to a new report.

Recent leaked images had shown what appeared to be a mystery sensor within the camera array and a video shared by 91Mobiles could reveal its purpose.

The video, which has since been removed by YouTube for violating its terms of service (Google’s ownership of YouTube might have expedited that removal), is said to show how the dedicated infrared thermometer would work.

Thankfully it’s still up on Twitter, so you can judge the authenticity for yourself. The video shows a phone, purportedly the Pixel 8 Pro, being used to measure the temperature on the forehead.

The user places the back of the phone in the centre of the forehead, hits the large ‘tap to measure’ button on the display and moves it across the forehead to the temple within four seconds, while remaining close to the forehead.

You can see it below.

The 91Mobiles report says it’ll be able to measure the temperature of objects you select. So, perhaps the oil you’re heating on the stove or something? The report also says the the data will be stored locally.

Of course, this remains very much unconfirmed and we have a little scepticism about whether this is a feature that will be part of the Pixel 8 Pro.

Google is scheduled to take the wrappers off the Pixel 8 series in October, if previous precedent is followed. We’re expecting a third-generation Tensor processor, a new 50-megapixel camera and a 6.52-inch display,

The company has already shown off perhaps the main event for 2023, which is the £1,749 Pixel Fold.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

