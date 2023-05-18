Pixel 8 Pro could turn up the heat with body temp thermometer

The Google Pixel 8 Pro will include a thermometer for measuring body temperature, according to a new report.

Recent leaked images had shown what appeared to be a mystery sensor within the camera array and a video shared by 91Mobiles could reveal its purpose.

The video, which has since been removed by YouTube for violating its terms of service (Google’s ownership of YouTube might have expedited that removal), is said to show how the dedicated infrared thermometer would work.

Thankfully it’s still up on Twitter, so you can judge the authenticity for yourself. The video shows a phone, purportedly the Pixel 8 Pro, being used to measure the temperature on the forehead.

The user places the back of the phone in the centre of the forehead, hits the large ‘tap to measure’ button on the display and moves it across the forehead to the temple within four seconds, while remaining close to the forehead.

You can see it below.

The 91Mobiles report says it’ll be able to measure the temperature of objects you select. So, perhaps the oil you’re heating on the stove or something? The report also says the the data will be stored locally.

Of course, this remains very much unconfirmed and we have a little scepticism about whether this is a feature that will be part of the Pixel 8 Pro.

Google is scheduled to take the wrappers off the Pixel 8 series in October, if previous precedent is followed. We’re expecting a third-generation Tensor processor, a new 50-megapixel camera and a 6.52-inch display,

The company has already shown off perhaps the main event for 2023, which is the £1,749 Pixel Fold.