Ubisoft is planning Far Cry and Rayman cartoons for TV

Historically, moving games from consoles and PCs to cinema and television is a risky gambit. For every ‘Detective Pikachu’ there’s an ‘Alone in the Dark’, but that hasn’t stopped Ubisoft from opening up more of its back catalogue for the television treatment.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that the French developer is planning a whole new series of game-related projects, based on the success of its ‘Rabbids Invasion’ show on Netflix and France 3.

“Every show has a different target that it’s aiming at and a different format,” Helene Juguet, the managing director of Ubisoft Film & Television, told the site.

Related: Best PS4 games

For the youngest demographic, shows based on Rayman and mobile title Hungry Shark are on the way. For teens, the company is said to be toning down the adult themes of Watch Dogs for a show about a teenage super hacker solving mysteries at a high school. Apparently while the hacking themes are familiar, it has no direct relationship to the game and isn’t set in the same universe.

An animated sketch show about games culture is also in the mix, and finally there’s a tie-in with producer Adi Shankar for a show based on Far Cry Blood Dragon called ‘Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Vibe.’ Shankar is responsible for Netflix’s ‘Castlevania’ show, so has a decent gaming pedigree.

Related: Best Xbox One games

“Adi is such a great fan of video games. We share the same culture and references,” Juguet said. “It’s been great to give him the freedom to do something very fresh and bold with our characters.”

Previously, Ubisoft has previously announced TV projects for ‘Child of Light’, ‘Mythic Quest’ and ‘The Division’. Hopefully with so many shows getting the TV treatment, at least a couple should be gems.

What game would you like to see dramatised? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.

Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer. Alan currently writes news for …