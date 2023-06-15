Galaxy Z Fold 5 hits huge design milestone, leaked render shows

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will benefit from a huge hinge upgrade that’ll allow the handset to achieve a virtually gapless folding design, according to a leaked render.

The image published by MySmartPrice shows a device that folds completely flat down the middle, minus the teardrop-like gap that’s been visible (and the cause of some issues) in previous versions.

Samsung has reportedly been working on improving the hinge situation to allow that display to fold in half, and it appears that vision might come to fruition when the handset is unveiled next month.

Samsung will take the stage at Unpacked in Seoul in July where it expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to boost its foldable range. Samsung hasn’t confirmed the exact date, but it is thought to be pencilled in for July 27.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 improved matters when it came to the visible gap between the two displays when the fold was folded like a closed book, the new render appears to show some real progress towards a major milestone in usability.

Hopefully this has been achieved without sacrificing the durability of the range, which overcame some serious teething problems in the first generation to become a genuine alternative to the Galaxy S series of flagship phones.

It is also thought Samsung’s foldables will get a dust resistance rating for the first time, this year. We wait with baited breath!