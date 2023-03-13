Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will bite the dust – report

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable will take a major step forward in terms of the durability of the range, according to a new leak.

Reportedly, it’ll be the first ever foldable phone to have a dust resistance certification, which is has been a notoriously difficult thing for the form factor to achieve to date.

According to the prolific tipster @chunvn8888, the new gapless ‘raindrop’ hinge design may enable Samsung to build on the IPX8 certification with by replacing that X with a number.

This may be because the hinge could allow the phone to fold completely flat and could prevent the build up of dust within the phone. According to the tipster (via SamMobile), it’s still being considered by Samsung and may not make it into the final version of the branding.

It’d be another significant step along the journey for the foldable form factor, which got off to an inauspicious start when Samsung had to recall the first Galaxy Fold a few years back.

The Galaxy Z Fold is probably just a few months away, with Samsung launching its foldable phones in August in previous years. The leaker also says it’ll be the lightest version of the phone year, while other speculation has suggested the Galaxy-optimised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system on a chip will take care of the heavy lifting.

We’re also hoping for a 120Hz refresh rate on that foldable AMOLED screen. As well as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung is highly likely to launch a fifth-generation version of the Galaxy Z Flip at the same time.

Is 2023 the year you finally get on board with a foldable phone? Or will it take Apple taking the plunge on an iPhone Fold for you to embrace the form factor?