Galaxy Z Fold 5 tipped to feature 108MP camera and creaseless display

Jon Mundy

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could address some of the key flaws of the foldable range with a 108MP main camera and a new creaseless display.

Those are the claims being made by Vietnamese website The Pixel, which boldly states in its headline (via machine translation) that the Fold 5 will no longer have “wrinkles” or a “terrible camera”.

According to the website’s source, “The crease will no longer exist on the Z Fold 5”. This references the fold up the middle of the device’s 7.6-inch internal display. We haven’t yet seen a foldable where this element isn’t at least partially visible, so it’ll be interesting to see if Samsung has finally cracked it.

The other claim from the website’s source is that the “camera parameters on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have also been upgraded” with a 108MP main sensor.

One of the key issues with every Galaxy Fold device to date has been the cameras. While it’s an exaggeration to say that these camera systems been terrible (we even said that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera was “no longer a reason not to buy” in our review), they’ve certainly never been the match of the non-foldable Galaxy S range launched in the same year. Given that you’re expected to pay upwards of £1,500 for a Galaxy Z Fold phone, that’s not ideal.

With a 108MP sensor, it sounds as if the Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera won’t be matching the rumoured 200MP camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, it would likely represent progress from the 50-megapixel unit of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Naturally, all such rumours should be taken as such, especially when they’re not (yet) backed up by other sources. It’s also worth mentioning that we’re likely a good seven months out from an official launch for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

