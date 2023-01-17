Galaxy Z Fold 5 tipped to feature 108MP camera and creaseless display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could address some of the key flaws of the foldable range with a 108MP main camera and a new creaseless display.

Those are the claims being made by Vietnamese website The Pixel, which boldly states in its headline (via machine translation) that the Fold 5 will no longer have “wrinkles” or a “terrible camera”.

According to the website’s source, “The crease will no longer exist on the Z Fold 5”. This references the fold up the middle of the device’s 7.6-inch internal display. We haven’t yet seen a foldable where this element isn’t at least partially visible, so it’ll be interesting to see if Samsung has finally cracked it.

The other claim from the website’s source is that the “camera parameters on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have also been upgraded” with a 108MP main sensor.

One of the key issues with every Galaxy Fold device to date has been the cameras. While it’s an exaggeration to say that these camera systems been terrible (we even said that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera was “no longer a reason not to buy” in our review), they’ve certainly never been the match of the non-foldable Galaxy S range launched in the same year. Given that you’re expected to pay upwards of £1,500 for a Galaxy Z Fold phone, that’s not ideal.

With a 108MP sensor, it sounds as if the Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera won’t be matching the rumoured 200MP camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, it would likely represent progress from the 50-megapixel unit of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Naturally, all such rumours should be taken as such, especially when they’re not (yet) backed up by other sources. It’s also worth mentioning that we’re likely a good seven months out from an official launch for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.